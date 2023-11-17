
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Dimuth Karunaratne Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Dimuth Karunaratne Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Dimuth Karunaratne
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born21st Apr, 1988
Age36 years, 3 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches884834164194
Innings1684433156339
Not Out6411424
Runs66311301543503014604
High Score24410380132244
Average40.9332.5216.9635.4246.36
Strike Rate51.1279.71108.8177.5057.03
100S1610746
50S341133365
6S9131229
4S698130685011649
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 884834164194
Innings 1420634
overs 51.22.4013.4138
Runs 19918063500
wickets 20034
bestinning 1/122/131/6
bestmatch 1/122/131/6
Average 99.5021.00125.00
econ 3.876.754.603.62
Strike Rate 154.027.3207.0
4W 00000
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Dimuth Karunaratne"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Sri Lanka announce 23 members primary squad for Bangladesh series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced primary squad for Bangladesh series. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are scheduled to play three match Test series which will begin at October. Inter

thumb

Live: Bangladesh restrict Ireland to 181

Mustafizur Rahman's brilliant 4-four wicket haul helped Bangladesh to all-out the host nation, Ireland on 181 in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-nation series in Dublin.Having

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bowl first in the Second ODI

After the defeat in the first ODI  host Sri Lanka are taking on Bangladesh cricket team today in the second ODI of three-match ODI series at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

thumb

Watch: Mosaddek first fifty in international cricket

Bangladesh cricket team are all set to face new challenge as they are going to take on New Zealand in the 1st ODI of three-match ODI series today. New Zealand skipper Kane Willamso

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.