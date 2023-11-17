Dimuth Karunaratne Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|21st Apr, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 3 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|88
|48
|34
|164
|194
|Innings
|168
|44
|33
|156
|339
|Not Out
|6
|4
|1
|14
|24
|Runs
|6631
|1301
|543
|5030
|14604
|High Score
|244
|103
|80
|132
|244
|Average
|40.93
|32.52
|16.96
|35.42
|46.36
|Strike Rate
|51.12
|79.71
|108.81
|77.50
|57.03
|100S
|16
|1
|0
|7
|46
|50S
|34
|11
|3
|33
|65
|6S
|9
|1
|3
|12
|29
|4S
|698
|130
|68
|501
|1649
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|88
|48
|34
|164
|194
|Innings
|14
|2
|0
|6
|34
|overs
|51.2
|2.4
|0
|13.4
|138
|Runs
|199
|18
|0
|63
|500
|wickets
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|bestinning
|1/12
|2/13
|1/6
|bestmatch
|1/12
|2/13
|1/6
|Average
|99.50
|21.00
|125.00
|econ
|3.87
|6.75
|4.60
|3.62
|Strike Rate
|154.0
|27.3
|207.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
