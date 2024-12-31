
Will Bosisto Career, Biography & More

William Bosisto
NationalityAustralia
RoleAll Rounder
Born8th Sep, 1993
Age31 years, 3 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches121428
Innings121452
Not Out503
Runs1773891104
High Score7586167
Average25.2827.7822.53
Strike Rate114.1972.8433.82
100S002
50S134
6S361
4S1937118
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 121428
Innings 4540
overs 616286.2
Runs 44104914
wickets 1117
bestinning 1/91/192/28
bestmatch 1/91/192/28
Average 44.00104.0053.76
econ 7.336.503.19
Strike Rate 36.096.0101.0
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000

