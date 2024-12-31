Will Bosisto Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Sep, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 3 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|14
|28
|Innings
|12
|14
|52
|Not Out
|5
|0
|3
|Runs
|177
|389
|1104
|High Score
|75
|86
|167
|Average
|25.28
|27.78
|22.53
|Strike Rate
|114.19
|72.84
|33.82
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|1
|3
|4
|6S
|3
|6
|1
|4S
|19
|37
|118
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|14
|28
|Innings
|4
|5
|40
|overs
|6
|16
|286.2
|Runs
|44
|104
|914
|wickets
|1
|1
|17
|bestinning
|1/9
|1/19
|2/28
|bestmatch
|1/9
|1/19
|2/28
|Average
|44.00
|104.00
|53.76
|econ
|7.33
|6.50
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|96.0
|101.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0