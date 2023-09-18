
Nahidul Islam Career, Biography & More

Nahidul Islam
NationalityBangladesh
RoleAll Rounder
Born19th Jul, 1993
Age31 years, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches759846
Innings458161
Not Out11125
Runs49916431568
High Score5892175
Average14.6723.8128.00
Strike Rate116.8690.2251.54
100S002
50S185
6S154833
4S40128150
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 759846
Innings 659471
overs 189688.1919.3
Runs 120629592401
wickets 537563
bestinning 4/63/565/104
bestmatch 4/63/5610/234
Average 22.7539.4538.11
econ 6.384.292.61
Strike Rate 21.355.087.5
4W 102
5W 002
10w 001
News related "Nahidul Islam"
thumb

Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win

The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga

thumb

Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers

Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru

thumb

Wahab, Tamim star in Khulna's first win in BPL 2023

Khulna Tigers have finally endedtheir losing streak as they beat Rangpur Riders by a huge margin of 9 wicketson Tuesday (January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rangpur

thumb

Azam Khan, Usman Khan score centuries but Usman has the last smile

Chattogram Challengers have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 9 wickets in the high-scoring second match of the day on Monday(January 9) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram p

thumb

Comilla rip apart Chattogram to continue unbeaten streak

Comilla Victorians have won three in a row at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, handing Chattogram Challengers a 52-run defeat to go top of the table.Faf du Plessis and Cam

thumb

Nahidul takes 3/5 in Comilla's thumping win over Barishal

Fortune Barishal have been bowled out for a sub-100 total in a big 63-run defeat to Comilla Victorians in the last match of the first leg of matches in Dhaka in the Bangladesh Prem

thumb

Comilla Victorians prevail in low-scoring thriller

Star-studded Comilla Victorians have had to sweat to beat relatively younger side of Sylhet Sunrisers in the third match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 at Mirpur.In a match

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

thumb

Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win

The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures

thumb

Chattogram pick seventh win, Rajshahi await play-off confirmation

Gazi Group Chattogram have picked their seventh win in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They have beaten Minister Group Rajshahi by 36 runs in their last league stage match at Mirpur.Rajshahi,

thumb

Nahidul hoped of taking Rangpur over the line

Rangpur Riders, a team full of superstars doesn't require to depend on the local players but when destructive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Thisara Perera all fail

