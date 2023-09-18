Nahidul Islam Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|19th Jul, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|75
|98
|46
|Innings
|45
|81
|61
|Not Out
|11
|12
|5
|Runs
|499
|1643
|1568
|High Score
|58
|92
|175
|Average
|14.67
|23.81
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|116.86
|90.22
|51.54
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|50S
|1
|8
|5
|6S
|15
|48
|33
|4S
|40
|128
|150
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|75
|98
|46
|Innings
|65
|94
|71
|overs
|189
|688.1
|919.3
|Runs
|1206
|2959
|2401
|wickets
|53
|75
|63
|bestinning
|4/6
|3/56
|5/104
|bestmatch
|4/6
|3/56
|10/234
|Average
|22.75
|39.45
|38.11
|econ
|6.38
|4.29
|2.61
|Strike Rate
|21.3
|55.0
|87.5
|4W
|1
|0
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|1
News related "Nahidul Islam"
Joy's 119, Rishad's 4-fer gives Asian Games squad comfortable win
The Asian Games squad also wonthe second T20 practice match between the shadow team Bangladesh Tigers and theAsian Games squad. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored a century for the Asian Ga
Dhaka Dominators defend 108 to beat Khulna Tigers
Dhaka Dominators have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 24 runs in the second match of the day in the ongoingBangladesh Premier League (BPL). Khulna could not reach the easy target of 109ru
Wahab, Tamim star in Khulna's first win in BPL 2023
Khulna Tigers have finally endedtheir losing streak as they beat Rangpur Riders by a huge margin of 9 wicketson Tuesday (January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rangpur
Azam Khan, Usman Khan score centuries but Usman has the last smile
Chattogram Challengers have defeatedKhulna Tigers by 9 wickets in the high-scoring second match of the day on Monday(January 9) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram p
Comilla rip apart Chattogram to continue unbeaten streak
Comilla Victorians have won three in a row at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, handing Chattogram Challengers a 52-run defeat to go top of the table.Faf du Plessis and Cam
Nahidul takes 3/5 in Comilla's thumping win over Barishal
Fortune Barishal have been bowled out for a sub-100 total in a big 63-run defeat to Comilla Victorians in the last match of the first leg of matches in Dhaka in the Bangladesh Prem
Comilla Victorians prevail in low-scoring thriller
Star-studded Comilla Victorians have had to sweat to beat relatively younger side of Sylhet Sunrisers in the third match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 at Mirpur.In a match
Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J
Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20
It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned
Prime Bank win big, all-round Ziaur stars in Sheikh Jamal's thrilling win
The fight for the top spot has been growing interesting as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Prime Bank Cricket Club both won their respective matches in the first batch of fixtures
Chattogram pick seventh win, Rajshahi await play-off confirmation
Gazi Group Chattogram have picked their seventh win in Bangabandhu T20 Cup. They have beaten Minister Group Rajshahi by 36 runs in their last league stage match at Mirpur.Rajshahi,
Nahidul hoped of taking Rangpur over the line
Rangpur Riders, a team full of superstars doesn't require to depend on the local players but when destructive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Thisara Perera all fail