Mizanur Rahman Career, Biography & More

Mizanur Rahman
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born30th Jul, 1991
Age33 years, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches419677
Innings3895138
Not Out407
Runs78226484040
High Score100115176
Average23.0027.8730.83
Strike Rate117.4180.6063.42
100S1512
50S51112
6S267241
4S82308548
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 419677
Innings 014
overs 014.1
Runs 01124
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 11.005.76
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Mizanur Rahman"
thumb

Mithun, Mizanur score big hundreds in BCL opener

The ninth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has kicked off on December 12 with East Zone vs South Zone clash in Rajshahi and Central Zone vs North Zone in Chattogram.Islami Bank East

thumb

Mizanur Rahman: Oldest Bangladeshi to make a T20 ton

Brothers Union captain Mizanur Rahman has struck his maiden T20 hundred in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4.The match ended in a n

thumb

Prime Bank confirm top spot, Mizanur hits first century of DPL 2019-20

It was another rain-affected day in first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Thursday (June 17) as only one match saw the result and other two matches got abandoned

thumb

Munim strikes 92* for Abahani; Riyad rescues Gazi Group

The battle on top continues between Prime Bank (1st) and Abahani (2nd) as they remain tied on 12 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket

thumb

Alauddin's hat-trick hands Brothers Union dominating win

Brothers Union have beaten Legends of Rupganj comfortably by 8 wickets in day’s first of three matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium i

thumb

Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th

thumb

Mizanur equals Tamim's three hundreds in a row record

In country's first class cricket, no player has scored 4 hundreds in a row yet. Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has scored three. In the ongoing NCL after scoring three hundreds in a

thumb

Anamul hits second 200, Mahedi misses out

Anamul Haque has hit his second double hundred in the National Cricket League 2017-18. The Khulna Division batsman has made 202 in the final round against Dhaka Division at BKSP-3,

Latest News

