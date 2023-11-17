
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Subramanium Badrinath Biography & More

S Badrinath
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born30th Aug, 1980
Age43 years, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches271142144145
Innings361110132216
Not Out010301928
Runs6379432300416410245
High Score56274371134250
Average21.0015.8043.0028.7536.8454.49
Strike Rate35.3945.93116.21112.7475.09
100S0000632
50S100132845
6S0004200
4S84521700
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 271142144145
Innings 000200
overs 0003164.2226.3
Runs 00022868741
wickets 00011914
bestinning 1/164/432/19
bestmatch 1/164/43
Average 22.0045.6852.92
econ 7.335.283.27
Strike Rate 18.051.897.0
4W 000010
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "S Badrinath"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Two more players from India Legends test positive for COVID-19

Two more players from India Legends test positive for COVID-19 after Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan. The no. of COVID-19 positive cases around the game is also rising regularly

thumb

Badrinath suggests to follow 'captain cool' in dealing mental fatigue

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's mental toughness is known to everyone. Former India and Chennai Super Kings player, Subramaniam Badrinath has credited the World Cup winning captai

thumb

When I go to bat my heart rate is elevated, I feel a bit scared: Dhoni

MS Dhoni has a reputation for taking risks and keeping up with pressure. Which is why his name has become ‘Mr. Cool.’ The former India captain has led the team to a number of nail-

thumb

Dhoni and Kohli emphasize for constant company of mental coach

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni feels players in the country still hesitate to accept that they have some weakness. As when it comes to mental perspective regarding the weakness, th

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

thumb

Live: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guwahati 2018

Windies are all set to take on the hosts India in Guwahati on Sunday (October 21), the opener of five-match ODI series between both teams.Windies have started their long tour of In

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs India, Final match, Asia Cup 2018

Bangladesh and India both are ready to face each other in the grand finale at the Dubai International Stadium of unimoni Asia Cup 2018. Bangladesh will fight for their first Asia C

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.