RP Singh Net Worth, Career, Biography & More

RP Singh
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born6th Dec, 1985
Age38 years, 8 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches14581013213694
Innings192025063118
Not Out3102252127
Runs1161043108443922
High Score30232183547
Average7.2510.404.3210.5410.13
Strike Rate42.0242.97100.0072.9762.65
100S000000
50S000000
6S110200
4S1650400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 14581013213694
Innings 2557913100
overs 422.2427.333483.510632865.2
Runs 16822343225363854609202
wickets 406915146190301
bestinning 5/594/354/135/85/306/50
bestmatch 7/1174/354/135/85/30
Average 42.0533.9515.0024.9128.7330.57
econ 3.985.486.817.515.133.21
Strike Rate 63.337.113.219.833.557.1
4W 3213613
5W 1001312
10w 000001
News related "RP Singh"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

RP Singh feels Mohammed Siraj can be a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj is one of the best pacers in the Indian cricket team. When he made his national debut, there was immense pressure on his shoulders where he literally struggled to pr

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh available for Legends Cricket League 2

New Delhi, July 25 Legends League cricket will be attended by Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both players were also part of the first season and made immense contributions to the seri

thumb

RP Singh questions Rohit Sharma's decision to miss South Africa T20Is

Indian cricket team have an important series up ahead as they will take on South African cricket team in the five-match T20I series. The first T20I will be played on June 9 at Arun

thumb

No power point presentation by selector candidates of Indian national team

BIPIN DANINone of the five shortlisted candidates interviewed for the selectors' job of Indian national team had given presentation.The BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committ

thumb

Watch: Dhoni becomes panipuri seller

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been out of the India national team since the last World Cup. The 38-year-old wicketkeeper batsman is not just out of the national team, but he’s

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Watch: RP Singh caught in a controversy in T10 League

Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh was caught in the mid of a controversy in the ongoing T10 League in the United Arab Emirates. This year's T10 league is currently on the floors i

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

Latest News

