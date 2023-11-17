RP Singh Net Worth, Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|6th Dec, 1985
|Age
|38 years, 8 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|58
|10
|132
|136
|94
|Innings
|19
|20
|2
|50
|63
|118
|Not Out
|3
|10
|2
|25
|21
|27
|Runs
|116
|104
|3
|108
|443
|922
|High Score
|30
|23
|2
|18
|35
|47
|Average
|7.25
|10.40
|4.32
|10.54
|10.13
|Strike Rate
|42.02
|42.97
|100.00
|72.97
|62.65
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|16
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|58
|10
|132
|136
|94
|Innings
|25
|57
|9
|131
|0
|0
|overs
|422.2
|427.3
|33
|483.5
|1063
|2865.2
|Runs
|1682
|2343
|225
|3638
|5460
|9202
|wickets
|40
|69
|15
|146
|190
|301
|bestinning
|5/59
|4/35
|4/13
|5/8
|5/30
|6/50
|bestmatch
|7/117
|4/35
|4/13
|5/8
|5/30
|Average
|42.05
|33.95
|15.00
|24.91
|28.73
|30.57
|econ
|3.98
|5.48
|6.81
|7.51
|5.13
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|63.3
|37.1
|13.2
|19.8
|33.5
|57.1
|4W
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
