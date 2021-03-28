Basil Thampi Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|11th Sep, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 11 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|80
|31
|45
|Innings
|19
|16
|61
|Not Out
|11
|6
|7
|Runs
|73
|64
|555
|High Score
|22
|12
|60
|Average
|9.12
|6.40
|10.27
|Strike Rate
|108.95
|67.36
|56.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|4
|1
|11
|4S
|4
|3
|79
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|80
|31
|45
|Innings
|80
|30
|77
|overs
|279
|215.3
|915.2
|Runs
|2340
|1157
|3144
|wickets
|80
|41
|102
|bestinning
|4/15
|6/51
|5/27
|bestmatch
|4/15
|6/51
|8/88
|Average
|29.25
|28.21
|30.82
|econ
|8.38
|5.36
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|20.9
|31.5
|53.8
|4W
|1
|1
|5
|5W
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
