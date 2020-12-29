Kjorn Ottley
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|9th Dec, 1989
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|58
|17
|Innings
|2
|2
|58
|33
|Not Out
|0
|0
|9
|0
|Runs
|25
|40
|1552
|739
|High Score
|24
|25
|101
|99
|Average
|12.50
|20.00
|31.67
|22.39
|Strike Rate
|48.07
|95.23
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|8
|4
|6S
|1
|0
|34
|0
|4S
|2
|6
|158
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|3
|58
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|5
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Kjorn Ottley"
West Indies announce squads, no Holder-Pollard
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named Test and ODI squads for tour of Bangladesh in January-February.Speculations turn out to be true as regular Test and ODI captains Jason Holder an