Andre McCarthy
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|8th Jun, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 2 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|1
|28
|80
|30
|Innings
|2
|1
|25
|77
|56
|Not Out
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Runs
|15
|5
|368
|2533
|1068
|High Score
|12
|5
|61
|118
|121
|Average
|7.50
|5.00
|16.72
|34.22
|19.07
|Strike Rate
|36.58
|62.50
|115.36
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|1
|28
|80
|30
|Innings
|1
|1
|3
|35
|15
|overs
|2
|2
|4.3
|215.2
|90.3
|Runs
|10
|12
|42
|933
|270
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|36
|9
|bestinning
|6/16
|3/18
|bestmatch
|6/16
|3/38
|Average
|25.91
|30.00
|econ
|5.00
|6.00
|9.33
|4.33
|2.98
|Strike Rate
|35.8
|60.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
