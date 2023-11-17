
Innocent Kaia Career, Biography & More

Innocent Kaia
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born10th Aug, 1992
Age32 years, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches21710286842
Innings41710276774
Not Out010134
Runs17244016750016462146
High Score671105454110106
Average43.0027.5016.7019.2325.7130.65
Strike Rate59.9365.5794.88109.6471.7854.48
100S010032
50S1211712
6S0538228
4S23401452156271
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 21710286842
Innings 02262227
overs 04.426.579.1183.3
Runs 022984366594
wickets 00001325
bestinning 2/14/44
bestmatch 2/15/92
Average 28.1523.76
econ 4.714.5012.294.623.23
Strike Rate 36.544.0
4W 000002
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Innocent Kaia"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Bulawayo Braves win thriller against Cape Town Samp Army

BulawayoBraves put on a fine performance to kick start the sixth day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, as they held their nerve anddefeated the high-flyin

thumb

Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series

Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led

thumb

Former England player Gary Ballance called up in Zimbabwe's squad for Ireland T20Is

Former England left-hander Gary Ballance will ply his trade in the three-game T20I series in Ireland. The southpaw has already played 39 games at international level.Gary Ballance

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Ervine, Chatara, Muzarabani, Shumba back in Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup squad

After 6 long years, Zimbabwe havequalified to play in the main stage of an ICC global tournament. The Test-playingnation last participated in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. However

thumb

Green's five-for setup an easy win for Australia

Australia have beaten Zimbabwe by5 wickets comfortably in the first ODI of three-match series on Sunday (August28) in Townsville. All-rounder Cameron Green made the foundation of v

thumb

Zimbabwe opener Innocent Kaia, "My goal is to play IPL"

India will tour Zimbabwe for three match ODI series starting August 18. The Indian team will be without the services of their key players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, J

thumb

2-1 in favour of Zimbabwe: Kaia predicts series win against India

Zimbabwe top-order batsmanInnocent Kaia has predicted that his team will beat India in the upcomingthree-match ODI series by 2-1. Recently, Zimbabwe have won theT20 and ODI series

thumb

The difference is four hundreds for them and 0 for us: Tamim after series defeat

Bangladesh have lost an ODIseries against Zimbabwe after nine years on Sunday (August 8). In the first twomatches of the series, Zimbabwe batsmen hit four centuries but Bangladeshb

thumb

We were 15-20 runs short: Tamim

Bangladesh scored 303 runs in thefirst ODI against Zimbabwe despite losing just 2 wickets on Friday (August 5)in Harare. So, Bangladesh had to accept defeat as they could not score

thumb

Kaia, Raza make record as Zimbabwe start the ODI series with a win

After losing the T20 series toZimbabwe, Bangladesh have also started with a loss in the ODI series. Even witha big total of 303 runs, the Tigers lost miserably against the hosts. W

Latest News

