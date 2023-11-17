
Ahsan Ali Career, Biography & More

Ahsan Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born10th Dec, 1993
Age30 years, 8 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2694530
Innings2674551
Not Out0411
Runs36145311041792
High Score3685115303
Average18.0023.0625.0935.84
Strike Rate92.30128.0193.1680.25
100S0015
50S0942
6S038135
4S4170154276
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2694530
Innings 01212
overs 012.137
Runs 0915199
wickets 0101
bestinning 1/91/33
bestmatch 1/91/33
Average 9.00199.00
econ 9.006.925.37
Strike Rate 6.0222.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Ahsan Ali"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

PAK vs WI: Watch - Imam-ul-Haq vents his anger after a horrible mix-up with Babar Azam

Pakistan and West Indies were currently engaged with each other in the 2nd ODI (rescheduled match) at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Babar Azam, the skipper of Pakistan won

thumb

Venue changes again in the Pakistan-Australia series

The venue for the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia has been changed. Earlier the venue for the test series was even changed as well.Both the Cricket Boards have agreed for

thumb

Numerous changes as Pakistan announces squad

Pakistan Cricket Board- PCB has announced their One Day International- ODI and Twenty/20 squads ahead of the three match ODI and a T20 series against the Australia. Inform test ope

thumb

Babar Azam undoubtedly the best batter: Vaughan

Former English captain and cricket analyst Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan's Babar Azam is currently the best batter across all formats. He shared the view without any doubt what

thumb

Babar 196, Rizwan 104* save the day for Pakistan

Karachi test ended providing all the glamour and excitement of an ideal test match. It concluded with both sides in winning state- Pakistan being only 63 runs deficit from the targ

thumb

Babar hundred keeps Pakistan alive

Karachi test's day four has proved to be the best day for hosts as they are chasing well enough under pressure. Batting duo- skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique has given Paki

thumb

Australia sense win as Pakistan collapse

Visitors bundled Pakistan all-out for 148 runs in reply to their massive total of 556 runs before Pat Cummins declared in their first innings. Interestingly, they decided to bat in

thumb

Khawaja-Carey makes Pakistani bowlers toil in second day

Aussie batters dominated another day at Karachi Test. The visitors have collected a mammoth 505 runs losing 8 wickets in their first innings so far. Usman Khawaja who scored a cent

thumb

'Below average' Rawalpindi pitch handed one demerit point by ICC

The opening match between Pakistan and Australia has concluded without a result. The pitch used in Rawalpindi during the game has been rated below average and is imposed a demerit

thumb

Australia set for big score after Khawaja's 97

It has been another dominant day by batters in the Rawalpindi test. The match has accomplished three days of action, with the dismissal of only six wickets from both Pakistan and A

