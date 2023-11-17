Ottneil Baartman Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|18th Mar, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 2 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|38
|35
|Innings
|6
|15
|39
|Not Out
|4
|5
|12
|Runs
|5
|58
|142
|High Score
|2
|14
|23
|Average
|2.50
|5.80
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|38.46
|49.15
|25.67
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|1
|4S
|0
|7
|16
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|51
|38
|35
|Innings
|50
|37
|62
|overs
|172.1
|277.1
|860.1
|Runs
|1183
|1301
|2607
|wickets
|68
|58
|101
|bestinning
|5/14
|4/24
|7/27
|bestmatch
|5/14
|4/24
|14/95
|Average
|17.39
|22.43
|25.81
|econ
|6.87
|4.69
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|15.1
|28.6
|51.0
|4W
|2
|1
|4
|5W
|1
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|1
