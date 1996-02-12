Hussain Talat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|12th Feb, 1996
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|18
|158
|86
|63
|Innings
|1
|18
|138
|82
|101
|Not Out
|0
|2
|36
|19
|15
|Runs
|2
|394
|2998
|2332
|3338
|High Score
|2
|63
|80
|141
|253
|Average
|2.00
|24.62
|29.39
|37.01
|38.81
|Strike Rate
|14.28
|118.31
|124.76
|92.28
|51.69
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|50S
|0
|2
|17
|12
|20
|6S
|0
|5
|80
|60
|52
|4S
|0
|37
|268
|192
|407
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|18
|158
|86
|63
|Innings
|1
|6
|78
|57
|85
|overs
|2
|6
|168
|226.4
|511.2
|Runs
|16
|54
|1492
|1417
|2038
|wickets
|0
|4
|55
|31
|54
|bestinning
|2/12
|3/17
|4/54
|3/24
|bestmatch
|2/12
|3/17
|4/54
|5/62
|Average
|13.50
|27.12
|45.70
|37.74
|econ
|8.00
|9.00
|8.88
|6.25
|3.98
|Strike Rate
|9.0
|18.3
|43.8
|56.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
