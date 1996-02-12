
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Hussain Talat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Hussain Talat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Hussain Talat
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Feb, 1996
Age28 years, 5 months, 28 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1181588663
Innings11813882101
Not Out02361915
Runs2394299823323338
High Score26380141253
Average2.0024.6229.3937.0138.81
Strike Rate14.28118.31124.7692.2851.69
100S00065
50S02171220
6S05806052
4S037268192407
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1181588663
Innings 16785785
overs 26168226.4511.2
Runs 1654149214172038
wickets 04553154
bestinning 2/123/174/543/24
bestmatch 2/123/174/545/62
Average 13.5027.1245.7037.74
econ 8.009.008.886.253.98
Strike Rate 9.018.343.856.8
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Hussain Talat"
thumb

Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register thrilling victories in Global T20 Canada

The action-packed day 3 of thethird edition of Global T20 Canada left fans delighted with a double dose ofentertainment as Vancouver Knights and Brampton Wolves register impressive

thumb

The Hussain Talat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Mohammad Hussain Talat (born 12 February 1996) is a Pakistani cricketer. In April 2018 he made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team. Domestically, he plays for Pes

thumb

Sarfaraz back in Pakistan squad for T20Is

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named 18-man squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Sarfaraz Ahmed, the former skipper has returned to the squad.Sarfaraz was left

thumb

Australia thrashes Pakistan by 9 wickets

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the second match of the ongoing tri-nation series underway in Zimbabwe on Monday. The defeat of Pakistan has broken their eight-match wi

thumb

WATCH: Babar Azam's magnificent 97 off 58 balls

Within less than twenty-four hours, Pakistan and West Indies battled it down again in the 2nd T20I and the result was quite the same, rather it added more misery to visitors Windie

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.