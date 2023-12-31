Duanne Olivier
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|9th May, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|2
|56
|55
|133
|Innings
|19
|0
|17
|27
|173
|Not Out
|9
|0
|11
|12
|60
|Runs
|50
|0
|85
|204
|1384
|High Score
|12
|0
|15
|25
|72
|Average
|5.00
|14.16
|13.60
|12.24
|Strike Rate
|24.87
|87.62
|65.38
|41.43
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4S
|7
|0
|6
|13
|208
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|15
|2
|56
|55
|133
|Innings
|27
|2
|53
|53
|237
|overs
|348
|19
|182
|382.3
|3747.4
|Runs
|1294
|124
|1569
|1996
|12141
|wickets
|59
|3
|66
|69
|520
|bestinning
|6/37
|2/73
|4/28
|4/34
|6/37
|bestmatch
|11/96
|2/73
|4/28
|4/34
|11/96
|Average
|21.93
|41.33
|23.77
|28.92
|23.34
|econ
|3.71
|6.52
|8.62
|5.21
|3.23
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|38.0
|16.5
|33.2
|43.2
|4W
|1
|0
|2
|2
|26
|5W
|3
|0
|0
|0
|26
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
News related "Duanne Olivier"
Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series
The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z
Duanne Olivier has ruled out test series in England due to injury
Duanne Olivier is ruled out of the Test series against England and his absence from the series has hampered the Proteas' preparations for Thursday's opening Test against England at
Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen leave India early on the first day
India vs. South Africa 2nd test: Olivier's one-two punch puts India on its backfoot; KL Rahul leads instead of the injured KohliDuanne Olivier returned to test cricket for South Af
Olivier returns to South Africa set-up for India Tests
South Africa have announced 21-man squad for the three Tests against India in December-January.Duanne Olivier is back in South Africa colours after having left his country for UK w
Twitter slams Olivier after he reveals his wish to play for England
Former South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier announced a shock retirement after playing just 10 Tests.Olivier was one of the known faces in South Africa's starting XI in the long
I want to play Test for England: Duanne Olivier
Former Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier revealed his wishes to play Test cricket for England following signing a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire last month.Oliver cut short his 10 mat
Duanne Olivier quits international career signing Kolpak deal
Duanne Olivier, the Proteas pace spearhead, after marking an impressive show in Test cricket for the country, decided to quit international cricket signing a Kolpak deal.At the age
Proteas pace quartet flatten Pakistan to start second Test
Hosts South Africa rested at stumps of the first day of the second Test against Pakistan trailing by 54 runs from the first innings of the tourists.Aiden Markram aided 78 to dimini
Pakistan collapse, Proteas smell victory
South African bowlers have put up a strong fightback against Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Supersport Park, Centurion.[caption id="attachment_111861" align="aligncenter"
Amla returns to Test side ahead of Pakistan series
South African right-handed batsman Hashim Amla has recovered from his injury and been added to the 13-man squad for the Pakistan Test series.Pakistan are currently hosting New Zeal
Mushfiqur hit by ball on head, taken to hospital
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been taken into hospital after suffering a blow in the head during the post lunch session of the third day of the second and last Test agains