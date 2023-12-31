
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Duanne Olivier

Duanne Olivier
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born9th May, 1992
Age32 years, 3 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches1525655133
Innings1901727173
Not Out90111260
Runs500852041384
High Score120152572
Average5.0014.1613.6012.24
Strike Rate24.8787.6265.3841.43
100S00000
50S00003
6S10135
4S70613208
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 1525655133
Innings 2725353237
overs 34819182382.33747.4
Runs 12941241569199612141
wickets 5936669520
bestinning 6/372/734/284/346/37
bestmatch 11/962/734/284/3411/96
Average 21.9341.3323.7728.9223.34
econ 3.716.528.625.213.23
Strike Rate 35.338.016.533.243.2
4W 102226
5W 300026
10w 10004
News related "Duanne Olivier"
thumb

Uncapped Neil Brand to captain newly looked South Africa team in New Zealand series

The schedule of South Africa'stour of New Zealand is going to clash with their country's domestic T20 LeagueSA20. As a result, South Africa is sending a squad for the tour of New Z

thumb

Duanne Olivier has ruled out test series in England due to injury

Duanne Olivier is ruled out of the Test series against England and his absence from the series has hampered the Proteas' preparations for Thursday's opening Test against England at

thumb

Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen leave India early on the first day

India vs. South Africa 2nd test: Olivier's one-two punch puts India on its backfoot; KL Rahul leads instead of the injured KohliDuanne Olivier returned to test cricket for South Af

thumb

Olivier returns to South Africa set-up for India Tests

South Africa have announced 21-man squad for the three Tests against India in December-January.Duanne Olivier is back in South Africa colours after having left his country for UK w

thumb

Twitter slams Olivier after he reveals his wish to play for England

Former South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier announced a shock retirement after playing just 10 Tests.Olivier was one of the known faces in South Africa's starting XI in the long

thumb

I want to play Test for England: Duanne Olivier

Former Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier revealed his wishes to play Test cricket for England following signing a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire last month.Oliver cut short his 10 mat

thumb

Duanne Olivier quits international career signing Kolpak deal

Duanne Olivier, the Proteas pace spearhead, after marking an impressive show in Test cricket for the country, decided to quit international cricket signing a Kolpak deal.At the age

thumb

Proteas pace quartet flatten Pakistan to start second Test

Hosts South Africa rested at stumps of the first day of the second Test against Pakistan trailing by 54 runs from the first innings of the tourists.Aiden Markram aided 78 to dimini

thumb

Pakistan collapse, Proteas smell victory

South African bowlers have put up a strong fightback against Pakistan on day two of the first Test at Supersport Park, Centurion.[caption id="attachment_111861" align="aligncenter"

thumb

Amla returns to Test side ahead of Pakistan series

South African right-handed batsman Hashim Amla has recovered from his injury and been added to the 13-man squad for the Pakistan Test series.Pakistan are currently hosting New Zeal

thumb

Mushfiqur hit by ball on head, taken to hospital

Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been taken into hospital after suffering a blow in the head during the post lunch session of the third day of the second and last Test agains

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.