JJ Smuts
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|21st Sep, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|13
|183
|155
|111
|Innings
|5
|13
|177
|148
|199
|Not Out
|1
|0
|16
|10
|13
|Runs
|180
|174
|4221
|5003
|5991
|High Score
|84
|45
|121
|173
|150
|Average
|45.00
|13.38
|26.21
|36.25
|32.20
|Strike Rate
|78.60
|105.45
|126.07
|82.28
|60.13
|100S
|0
|0
|3
|9
|9
|50S
|1
|0
|21
|30
|33
|6S
|1
|6
|128
|55
|29
|4S
|20
|18
|446
|557
|860
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|13
|183
|155
|111
|Innings
|4
|10
|149
|124
|154
|overs
|30
|22.4
|440.3
|854.3
|1852.3
|Runs
|164
|178
|2988
|4186
|5913
|wickets
|4
|1
|108
|110
|188
|bestinning
|2/42
|1/19
|3/12
|4/4
|6/50
|bestmatch
|2/42
|1/19
|3/12
|4/4
|10/165
|Average
|41.00
|178.00
|27.66
|38.05
|31.45
|econ
|5.46
|7.85
|6.78
|4.89
|3.19
|Strike Rate
|45.0
|136.0
|24.4
|46.6
|59.1
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
