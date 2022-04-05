
JJ Smuts

JJ Smuts
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born21st Sep, 1988
Age35 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches613183155111
Innings513177148199
Not Out10161013
Runs180174422150035991
High Score8445121173150
Average45.0013.3826.2136.2532.20
Strike Rate78.60105.45126.0782.2860.13
100S00399
50S10213033
6S161285529
4S2018446557860
News related "JJ Smuts"
thumb

The JJ Smuts Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Former cricketer JJ Smuts is a brilliant player from South Africa. Also known as JT Smuts. Coming to JJ Smut's role in cricket, he is a former Batsman of Country and his batting st

thumb

Australia whitewashed by South Africa despite Labuschagne's maiden ODI ton

Marnus Labuschagne's maiden century in the 50-over format went in vain as South Africa beat Australia by 6 wickets on Saturday to complete a 3-0 whitewash at Potchefstroom.Batting

