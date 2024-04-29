
Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born24th Oct, 1974
Age49 years, 9 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches629
Innings344
Not Out25
Runs23571
High Score1382
Average23.0014.64
Strike Rate127.7766.86
100S00
50S02
6S06
4S272
OverviewList A1st Class
Matches 629
Innings 653
overs 44.5860.2
Runs 2062274
wickets 15130
bestinning 5/309/42
bestmatch 5/3011/79
Average 13.7317.49
econ 4.592.64
Strike Rate 17.9039.7
4W 14
5W 19
10w 02
News related "Rashid Latif"
thumb

Kirsten aims to win atleast one trophy for Pakistan in the next three ICC events

Gary Kirsten, the newly appointedhead coach of the Pakistan white-ball team, has already established hisobjectives. The former South African intends to ensure trophy in at least on

thumb

Pakistan appoint Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie as head coaches

At long last, all rumorsconcerning Pakistan's coaching staff have been dispelled. Two distinct coaches havebeen appointed for red and white balls, respectively. Pakistan followed i

thumb

Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I

thumb

We will have the team ready come the time of World Cup: Babar

After losing the fourth T20International against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan's white-ball captainBabar Azam expressed optimism that his squad will be prepared for the next T

thumb

Sana Mir appointed ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

Legendary Pakistani captain SanaMir has been selected by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as theambassador for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, which will take place

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of New Zealand series

On Wednesday, April 24, thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Mohammad Rizwan has been ruled out ofthe next two games of the series against New Zealand. It is believed that dur

thumb

Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju

thumb

PCB forms a medical board to investigate Ihsanullah's injury issue

The treatment of Pakistani bowlerIhsanullah has created a lot of uncertainty. A few days ago, the PakistanCricket Board (PCB) decided to transfer this pacer to the UK for medicaltr

thumb

I worked as a laborer at Ajman Gas while continuing to play cricket: Usman

Usman Khan, a part of Pakistan'sT20I team for the series against New Zealand, has spoken up about the hardshipshe has experienced throughout his cricket career.Like ten other sons

thumb

Babar may not play all matches in New Zealand series

The head coach of Pakistan, AzharMahmood, has stated that there is no certainty that skipper Babar Azam wouldplay in all five of the forthcoming T20 International series against Ne

thumb

Which country will host next Asia Cup tournaments? India and Pakistan not in contention

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)is likely to make a fresh decision on the Asia Cup. The ACC intends to bid forAsia Cup media rights for four to eight years next month. A choice has

thumb

Possible hosts revealed for upcoming Asia Cup competitions

The ACC intends to commence the media rights bidding process for the Asia Cup within the next month, after consulting with Indian broadcasting firms.As per a Cricbuzz report, the A

