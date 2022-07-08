
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Dominic Drakes Career, Records, Biography & More

Dominic Drakes Career, Records, Biography & More

Dominic Drakes
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born6th Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 6 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31053285
Innings2529237
Not Out00760
Runs1115354272115
High Score85483833
Average5.503.0016.0916.0016.42
Strike Rate64.7078.94131.5970.2843.56
100S00000
50S00000
6S001972
4S03282116
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31053285
Innings 31052289
overs 1932172.2185.1111.2
Runs 732901603939324
wickets 26542812
bestinning 2/291/193/264/443/17
bestmatch 2/291/193/264/444/31
Average 36.5048.3329.6833.5327.00
econ 3.849.069.305.072.91
Strike Rate 57.032.019.139.655.6
4W 00010
5W 00000
10w 00000
News related "Dominic Drakes"
thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bat in order to save the series

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the series. As things stand, the visitors are 1-0 down against West Indies.Bangladesh have brought in

thumb

CSK sign Dominic Drakes as Sam Curran's replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hasnamed the replacement of injured all-rounder Sam Curran on Wednesday (October6). Barbadian seamer Dominic Drakes replaces Curran in the squad for CSK’s

thumb

Drakes’ blitzkrieg hands St Kitts and Nevis Patriots first CPL title

Young all-rounder Dominic Drakes scored a heroic knock of 48 runs in 24 deliveries to handSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots their maiden CPL title. Patriots went on to win thefinals in t

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.