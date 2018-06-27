Peter Chase
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|9th Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 10 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|12
|37
|69
|19
|Innings
|16
|5
|13
|37
|20
|Not Out
|6
|4
|9
|17
|11
|Runs
|35
|7
|23
|144
|117
|High Score
|14
|4
|9
|28
|24
|Average
|3.50
|7.00
|5.75
|7.20
|13.00
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|53.84
|76.66
|65.45
|37.14
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4S
|3
|1
|3
|14
|14
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|12
|37
|69
|19
|Innings
|24
|12
|37
|67
|30
|overs
|206.2
|41.5
|121.2
|512
|384.2
|Runs
|1356
|416
|988
|3118
|1485
|wickets
|34
|15
|44
|91
|49
|bestinning
|3/33
|4/35
|4/11
|5/42
|5/24
|bestmatch
|3/33
|4/35
|4/11
|5/42
|5/64
|Average
|39.88
|27.73
|22.45
|34.26
|30.30
|econ
|6.57
|9.94
|8.14
|6.08
|3.86
|Strike Rate
|36.4
|16.7
|16.5
|33.7
|47.0
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Peter Chase"
VIDEO: Peter Chase Trapped Rohit Sharma On 97
The Indian opener, Rohit Sharma missed his third T20 International century by just 3 runs as he gone for 97 runs against Ireland. In the first T20I against Ireland, batting first,