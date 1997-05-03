
James Bracey

NationalityEngland
Role
Born3rd May, 1997
Age27 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches2513280
Innings34427142
Not Out04310
Runs880912204122
High Score870224177
Average2.6620.2250.8331.22
Strike Rate29.62123.70108.6347.95
100S0039
50S03620
6S0162710
4S179119518
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 2513280
Innings 0012
overs 00310
Runs 002335
wickets 0010
bestinning 1/23
bestmatch 1/23
Average 23.00
econ 7.663.50
Strike Rate 18.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "James Bracey"
thumb

Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad

Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust

thumb

Conway set for Test debut with fans back at Lord's

New Zealand top-order batter Devon Conway will make his Test debut in the first Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.Conway made his debuts in T20I and ODI cricket in

thumb

England rest IPL players for New Zealand Tests

England have named two uncapped players - James Bracey and Ollie Robinson, with IPL stars rested - for the two Tests against New Zealand scheduled next month.Wicket-keeper batter B

