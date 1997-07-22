
Dom Bess

NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born22nd Jul, 1997
Age27 years, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches14453288
Innings191922130
Not Out510518
Runs3191191762657
High Score574227107
Average22.7813.2210.3523.72
Strike Rate44.92119.0064.0050.50
100S0001
50S10014
6S23212
4S391116353
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 14453288
Innings 224231142
overs 417125240.42725
Runs 122395114158192
wickets 363127240
bestinning 5/303/155/377/43
bestmatch 8/1303/155/3710/162
Average 33.9730.6752.4034.13
econ 2.937.605.873.00
Strike Rate 69.524.153.468.1
4W 2007
5W 20114
10w 0001
News related "Dom Bess"
thumb

Moeen, Malan, Leach, Robinson in ECB's revised men's central contract

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has moved away from the rules of separate central contracts for redand white balls. Dawid Malan, Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson have been in

thumb

I really did start hating cricket during India tour: Bess

England spinner Dom Bess has revealed that he had started hating cricket after a long stay in bio-bubble in the tour of India in February-March this year.He also said that it was a

thumb

Pujara reacts to his 'unlucky dismissal' against England

Team India approached the first Test with a positive mindset especially after winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy series in Australian soil. However, England's courage was much grea

thumb

India in trouble after batting failure

India are in trouble in the ongoing Test against England as England bowlers had a dominant day on day three and India were 257/6 by the end of day three.England's long outing in In

thumb

Root, Embuldeniya shine on a tight gripping day

England skipper Joe Root once again delivered an excellent captain's knock in the ongoing England tour of Sri Lanka.England's short outing in Sri Lanka is heading towards the concl

thumb

England eye big lead against depleted Sri Lanka

England's lethal bowling was followed by resilience Joe Root fifty at the end of the first day's play of Gallr Test. Sri Lanka lead by eight runs but still have eight wickets to pi

thumb

Harmison wants Moeen in England Test squad

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in the preliminary squad of 30, but it is not yet certain whether he will be in the final 15-member squad. There is a fierce battle for a place in

thumb

Buttler, Bess salvage top-order failure

Jos Buttler and Dom Bess have revived England after their top-order failed in the second innings of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground. England currently have

thumb

Buttler, Bess included for Lord's Test

Jos Buttler has been recalled into England's Test for the first Test against Pakistan which starts on May 24 at Lord's Cricket Ground. Spinner Dom Bess has earned maiden call-up in

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

