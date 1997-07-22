Dom Bess
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|22nd Jul, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|45
|32
|88
|Innings
|19
|19
|22
|130
|Not Out
|5
|10
|5
|18
|Runs
|319
|119
|176
|2657
|High Score
|57
|42
|27
|107
|Average
|22.78
|13.22
|10.35
|23.72
|Strike Rate
|44.92
|119.00
|64.00
|50.50
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6S
|2
|3
|2
|12
|4S
|39
|11
|16
|353
