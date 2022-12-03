
Ravi Rampaul

Ravi Rampaul
NationalityWest Indies
RoleBowlers
Born15th Oct, 1984
Age39 years, 9 months, 27 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches18922717920292
Innings314075690135
Not Out8115313233
Runs335362152296621317
High Score40868238664
Average14.5612.487.509.1611.4112.91
Strike Rate53.2576.6951.72104.09
100S000000
50S010012
6S101301000
4S403301200
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 18922717920292
Innings 33882717700
overs 573.2672.195.5635.21534.22466.4
Runs 17053434803489775338160
wickets 4911731231302274
bestinning 4/485/493/165/95/487/51
bestmatch 7/755/493/165/95/48
Average 34.7929.3525.9021.1924.9429.78
econ 2.975.108.377.704.903.30
Strike Rate 70.234.418.516.530.454.0
4W 180102010
5W 0201311
10w 000001
News related "Ravi Rampaul"
thumb

Waseem’s defiant knock carries New York Strikers into the final of Abu Dhabi T10

New York Strikers booked theirplace in the final of the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 through awell-fought four-wicket win over Morrisville SAMP Army in the Qualifier 1 matchh

thumb

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders sign Russell, Narine, Bairstow

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders(ADKR) have signed 14 players for the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20),including the two West Indies’ star all-rounders Andre Russell and SunilNari

thumb

The Ravi Rampaul Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Ravindranath Rampaul (born October 15, 1984 in Trinidad) is a Trinidadian cricketer. Rampaul has played in domestic cricket for Trinidad and Tobago, in the Indian Premier League fo

thumb

West Indies dismissed for 55 as they lose to England for the first time in T20 World Cup

Spinners domination and goodbowling display from all the England bowlers have helped them to beat WestIndies by 6 wickets for the first time in T20 World Cup history on Saturday(Oc

thumb

CPL stars Rampaul, Chase make ways to T20 World Cup squad

Defending champions West Indies have announced their squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.Fast bowler Ravi Rampaul is back in West Indies line-up after six years. He had spe

