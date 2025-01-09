Graham Clark Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|16th Mar, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 9 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|121
|53
|61
|Innings
|118
|53
|97
|Not Out
|8
|2
|4
|Runs
|2725
|1841
|2724
|High Score
|102
|141
|128
|Average
|24.77
|36.09
|29.29
|Strike Rate
|140.68
|88.25
|53.22
|100S
|1
|4
|4
|50S
|15
|9
|15
|6S
|79
|19
|24
|4S
|308
|230
|338
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|121
|53
|61
|Innings
|5
|3
|7
|overs
|4.2
|9
|15.5
|Runs
|66
|50
|58
|wickets
|0
|4
|2
|bestinning
|3/18
|1/10
|bestmatch
|3/18
|1/10
|Average
|12.50
|29.00
|econ
|15.23
|5.55
|3.66
|Strike Rate
|13.5
|47.5
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0