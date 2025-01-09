
Graham Clark Career, Biography & More

Graham Clark
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born16th Mar, 1993
Age31 years, 9 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches1215361
Innings1185397
Not Out824
Runs272518412724
High Score102141128
Average24.7736.0929.29
Strike Rate140.6888.2553.22
100S144
50S15915
6S791924
4S308230338
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 1215361
Innings 537
overs 4.2915.5
Runs 665058
wickets 042
bestinning 3/181/10
bestmatch 3/181/10
Average 12.5029.00
econ 15.235.553.66
Strike Rate 13.547.5
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000

