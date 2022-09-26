
  • Mohammad Sharif Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Mohammad Sharif
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born12th Dec, 1983
Age40 years, 7 months, 30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches10922119132
Innings2091388199
Not Out3562130
Runs122536810293222
High Score24132158147
Average7.1713.259.7115.3519.06
Strike Rate43.2651.9686.07
100S00001
50S000210
6S40200
4S101300
OverviewTESTODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 10922119132
Innings 1192100
overs 275.183.167.38923237.5
Runs 1106424586437211017
wickets 141011185393
bestinning 4/983/403/226/336/24
bestmatch 4/983/403/226/33
Average 79.0042.4053.2723.6328.03
econ 4.015.098.684.903.40
Strike Rate 117.949.936.828.949.4
4W 10050
5W 000715
10w 00003
News related "Mohammad Sharif"
thumb

Bangladesh Legends get points for the first time in Road Safety World Series

The match between BangladeshLegends and India Legends of Road Safety World Series has been abandoned due torain on Sunday (September 22). Both the teams get two points.Chasing 122

thumb

Bangladesh's popular face Mohammad Sharif to retire from cricket

Mohammad Sharif-one of the most popular names in Bangladesh cricket. The all-rounder has showed blistering performance for many times in domestic cricket. He also played for Bangla

thumb

Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak makes history in first-class cricket

Abdur Razzak touched the 500-wicket milestone in January last year as the first ever bowler in Bangladesh. This time he has broken his own record to get himself out of the catch.Ra

thumb

Hattrick-man Sharif wants to don in national colours again

His age may have touched the alarming figure of 33, but so what? Mohammad Sharif still has the same hunger for hauling wickets with the ball in hand. And he has once again shown hi

