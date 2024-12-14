Marshall Ayub Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Dec, 1988
|Age
|36 years, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|44
|151
|154
|Innings
|6
|37
|143
|262
|Not Out
|0
|4
|16
|25
|Runs
|125
|568
|4433
|8889
|High Score
|41
|53
|135
|289
|Average
|20.83
|17.21
|34.90
|37.50
|Strike Rate
|42.95
|102.71
|74.65
|52.01
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|24
|50S
|0
|1
|32
|39
|6S
|1
|12
|40
|65
|4S
|13
|40
|347
|1012
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|44
|151
|154
|Innings
|2
|4
|29
|101
|overs
|10
|5.4
|119
|470.4
|Runs
|53
|33
|597
|1738
|wickets
|0
|5
|22
|44
|bestinning
|4/20
|2/27
|6/90
|bestmatch
|4/20
|2/27
|7/113
|Average
|6.60
|27.13
|39.50
|econ
|5.30
|5.82
|5.01
|3.69
|Strike Rate
|6.8
|32.4
|64.1
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
