Liam Norwell
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|27th Dec, 1991
|Age
|32 years, 7 months, 16 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|26
|91
|Innings
|6
|14
|120
|Not Out
|5
|4
|45
|Runs
|5
|63
|1058
|High Score
|2
|16
|102
|Average
|5.00
|6.30
|14.10
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|69.23
|46.52
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|0
|1
|17
|4S
|0
|6
|138
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|26
|91
|Innings
|24
|26
|152
|overs
|76.3
|215.1
|2655.3
|Runs
|737
|1176
|8560
|wickets
|13
|33
|347
|bestinning
|3/27
|6/52
|9/62
|bestmatch
|3/27
|6/52
|13/100
|Average
|56.69
|35.63
|24.66
|econ
|9.63
|5.46
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|35.3
|39.1
|45.9
|4W
|0
|0
|19
|5W
|0
|2
|16
|10w
|0
|0
|4
News related "Liam Norwell"
Yates, Norwell, Bohannon, Smith receive maiden call-ups in England Lions squad
Warwickshire duo- Rob Yates andLiam Norwell, Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon and Surrey's Jamie Smith have receivedtheir maiden call-ups in the England Lions team for their tour to Aust