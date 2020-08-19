Lewis Gregory
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|24th May, 1992
|Age
|32 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|9
|206
|79
|117
|Innings
|2
|7
|163
|59
|171
|Not Out
|0
|1
|45
|6
|19
|Runs
|117
|45
|2448
|1323
|3794
|High Score
|77
|15
|76
|105
|137
|Average
|58.50
|7.50
|20.74
|24.96
|24.96
|Strike Rate
|100.86
|109.75
|138.85
|100.83
|58.21
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|50S
|1
|0
|7
|8
|15
|6S
|3
|2
|94
|31
|71
|4S
|10
|2
|201
|103
|473
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|9
|206
|79
|117
|Innings
|3
|5
|178
|74
|195
|overs
|19
|13
|503.1
|510.2
|2763.4
|Runs
|97
|117
|4464
|3038
|9089
|wickets
|4
|2
|172
|110
|344
|bestinning
|3/44
|1/10
|5/24
|4/23
|7/84
|bestmatch
|3/44
|1/10
|5/24
|4/23
|11/53
|Average
|24.25
|58.50
|25.95
|27.61
|26.42
|econ
|5.10
|9.00
|8.87
|5.95
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|28.5
|39.0
|17.5
|27.8
|48.2
|4W
|0
|0
|5
|6
|12
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
News related "Lewis Gregory"
England announce T20 squad for Pakistan
A 14-member England squad has been announced for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. No cricketer in the Test series squad got a place in the squad. Regular captain Eoin M
England announces squad for Ireland series
England is making big efforts to return the cricket from its clotted state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming Ireland ODI series, England has announced a 24-man Englan