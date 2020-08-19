
Lewis Gregory

Lewis Gregory
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born24th May, 1992
Age32 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3920679117
Innings2716359171
Not Out0145619
Runs11745244813233794
High Score771576105137
Average58.507.5020.7424.9624.96
Strike Rate100.86109.75138.85100.8358.21
100S00014
50S107815
6S32943171
4S102201103473
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3920679117
Innings 3517874195
overs 1913503.1510.22763.4
Runs 97117446430389089
wickets 42172110344
bestinning 3/441/105/244/237/84
bestmatch 3/441/105/244/2311/53
Average 24.2558.5025.9527.6126.42
econ 5.109.008.875.953.28
Strike Rate 28.539.017.527.848.2
4W 005612
5W 001016
10w 00003
News related "Lewis Gregory"
England announce T20 squad for Pakistan

A 14-member England squad has been announced for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. No cricketer in the Test series squad got a place in the squad. Regular captain Eoin M

England announces squad for Ireland series

England is making big efforts to return the cricket from its clotted state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For the upcoming Ireland ODI series, England has announced a 24-man Englan

Latest News

