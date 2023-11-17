Doug Bracewell Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|28th Sep, 1990
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|28
|21
|20
|85
|91
|129
|Innings
|45
|14
|11
|62
|70
|188
|Not Out
|4
|2
|5
|25
|12
|23
|Runs
|568
|221
|126
|1023
|1359
|4247
|High Score
|47
|57
|44
|55
|80
|105
|Average
|13.85
|18.41
|21.00
|27.64
|23.43
|25.73
|Strike Rate
|46.36
|80.65
|140.00
|147.40
|95.83
|57.45
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|50S
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|22
|6S
|8
|7
|9
|61
|49
|81
|4S
|70
|14
|6
|58
|110
|527
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|28
|21
|20
|85
|91
|129
|Innings
|51
|21
|18
|82
|88
|233
|overs
|860.4
|169.2
|51.4
|266.1
|676.5
|3818.4
|Runs
|2873
|845
|470
|2288
|3413
|12605
|wickets
|74
|26
|20
|92
|112
|398
|bestinning
|6/40
|4/55
|3/25
|3/19
|4/43
|7/35
|bestmatch
|9/60
|4/55
|3/25
|3/19
|4/43
|9/60
|Average
|38.82
|32.50
|23.50
|24.86
|30.47
|31.67
|econ
|3.33
|4.99
|9.09
|8.59
|5.04
|3.30
|Strike Rate
|69.7
|39.0
|15.5
|17.3
|36.2
|57.5
|4W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Doug Bracewell"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry for ODIs in Pakistan, India
New Zealand have announced that Doug Bracewell has joined the ODI squad to replace the injured Matt Henry for the series against Pakistan and India.New Zealand have called up pace
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
The Doug Bracewell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Douglas Andrew John Bracewell (born 28 September 1990) is a New Zealand international cricketer currently playing for Central Districts. He is a right-handed hitter and uses his ri
New Zealand name squad for England Tests, WTC final
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named 20 men for three-Test tour in England which includes the World Test Championship final against India.[caption id="attachment_162626" align="alig
Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in absence of their key players
With Kane Williamson is involved in the Indian Premier League currently for his franchise team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the up and coming unofficial
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against India
New Zealand have named a 14-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India which will start after the ODI series.India are now on a short tour of limited overs fi
Dominant India harvest 2-0 lead
India are continuing their domination in New Zealand too with a win by 90 runs in the second ODI.India started their shirt tour to New Zealand on a winning note with a win by 8 wic
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram
1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio
Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018
There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the