Doug Bracewell Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Doug Bracewell
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born28th Sep, 1990
Age33 years, 10 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2821208591129
Innings4514116270188
Not Out425251223
Runs568221126102313594247
High Score4757445580105
Average13.8518.4121.0027.6423.4325.73
Strike Rate46.3680.65140.00147.4095.8357.45
100S000003
50S0102622
6S879614981
4S7014658110527
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2821208591129
Innings 5121188288233
overs 860.4169.251.4266.1676.53818.4
Runs 28738454702288341312605
wickets 74262092112398
bestinning 6/404/553/253/194/437/35
bestmatch 9/604/553/253/194/439/60
Average 38.8232.5023.5024.8630.4731.67
econ 3.334.999.098.595.043.30
Strike Rate 69.739.015.517.336.257.5
4W 0100413
5W 2000011
10w 000000
News related "Doug Bracewell"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Doug Bracewell replaces injured Matt Henry for ODIs in Pakistan, India

New Zealand have announced that Doug Bracewell has joined the ODI squad to replace the injured Matt Henry for the series against Pakistan and India.New Zealand have called up pace

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

The Doug Bracewell Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Douglas Andrew John Bracewell (born 28 September 1990) is a New Zealand international cricketer currently playing for Central Districts. He is a right-handed hitter and uses his ri

thumb

New Zealand name squad for England Tests, WTC final

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named 20 men for three-Test tour in England which includes the World Test Championship final against India.[caption id="attachment_162626" align="alig

thumb

Tom Latham to lead New Zealand in absence of their key players

With Kane Williamson is involved in the Indian Premier League currently for his franchise team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the up and coming unofficial

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

New Zealand announce squad for T20I series against India

New Zealand have named a 14-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India which will start after the ODI series.India are now on a short tour of limited overs fi

thumb

Dominant India harvest 2-0 lead

India are continuing their domination in New Zealand too with a win by 90 runs in the second ODI.India started their shirt tour to New Zealand on a winning note with a win by 8 wic

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI, Chattogram

1-0 up in the series Bangladesh should go on and win the remaining two matches in Chittagong for earning yet another series white wash.In the first match at the Sher e Bangla Natio

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Mirpur, 2018

There was a time when Bangladesh and Zimbabwe used to be the arch-rivals. The cricket world would mock their contests as the 'Mini Ashes'. In the beginning days, Zimbabwe were the

