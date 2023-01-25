Dhammika Prasad
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|30th May, 1983
|Age
|41 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|24
|1
|21
|127
|131
|Innings
|39
|12
|0
|16
|67
|163
|Not Out
|2
|6
|0
|6
|18
|18
|Runs
|476
|129
|0
|62
|756
|2505
|High Score
|47
|31
|0
|17
|50
|103
|Average
|12.86
|21.50
|6.20
|15.42
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|53.60
|88.35
|81.57
|59.38
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6S
|8
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4S
|53
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|25
|24
|1
|21
|127
|131
|Innings
|44
|24
|1
|20
|0
|0
|overs
|721.1
|169.1
|3
|58.3
|836.1
|2772.4
|Runs
|2698
|976
|37
|467
|4187
|10245
|wickets
|75
|32
|0
|19
|162
|351
|bestinning
|5/50
|3/17
|3/21
|4/39
|6/25
|bestmatch
|8/169
|3/17
|3/21
|4/39
|Average
|35.97
|30.50
|24.57
|25.84
|29.18
|econ
|3.74
|5.76
|12.33
|7.98
|5.00
|3.69
|Strike Rate
|57.6
|31.7
|18.4
|30.9
|47.3
|4W
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
News related "Dhammika Prasad"
Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post
Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C
The Dhammika Prasad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad (born 30 May 1983) or simply Dhammika Prasad, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and currently bowling coach for the Nepal national cricket
Neeraj Chopra's Gold medal is a subcontinent win, says Dhammika Prasad
Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is counting India's Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold medal as a winfor the entire subcontinent. Speaking exclusively over thetelephone from
Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka
Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs
Dhammika Prasad retires from International cricket
Sri Lankan right-arm fast bowler Dhammika Prasad announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad was in and out of the Sri L