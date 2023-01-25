
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dhammika Prasad

Dhammika Prasad
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born30th May, 1983
Age41 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2524121127131
Innings391201667163
Not Out26061818
Runs4761290627562505
High Score473101750103
Average12.8621.506.2015.4217.27
Strike Rate53.6088.3581.5759.38
100S000001
50S000019
6S830200
4S5390300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2524121127131
Innings 442412000
overs 721.1169.1358.3836.12772.4
Runs 269897637467418710245
wickets 7532019162351
bestinning 5/503/173/214/396/25
bestmatch 8/1693/173/214/39
Average 35.9730.5024.5725.8429.18
econ 3.745.7612.337.985.003.69
Strike Rate 57.631.718.430.947.3
4W 5000222
5W 100006
10w 000001
News related "Dhammika Prasad"
thumb

Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post

Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C

thumb

The Dhammika Prasad Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kariyawasam Tirana Gamage Dhammika Prasad (born 30 May 1983) or simply Dhammika Prasad, is a former Sri Lankan cricketer and currently bowling coach for the Nepal national cricket

thumb

Neeraj Chopra's Gold medal is a subcontinent win, says Dhammika Prasad

Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is counting India's Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Gold medal as a winfor the entire subcontinent. Speaking exclusively over thetelephone from

thumb

Jayasuriya to lead the Sri Lanka Greats XI vs Team Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya will lead the Greats XI, it is learnt here.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is hosting a charity T20 match on May 4 between Sri Lanka Greats XI vs

thumb

Dhammika Prasad retires from International cricket

Sri Lankan right-arm fast bowler Dhammika Prasad announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.Sri Lankan fast bowler Dhammika Prasad was in and out of the Sri L

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.