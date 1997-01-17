Haseeb Hameed
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|17th Jan, 1997
|Age
|27 years, 6 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|2
|37
|117
|Innings
|19
|2
|36
|200
|Not Out
|1
|0
|5
|17
|Runs
|439
|41
|1069
|6259
|High Score
|82
|23
|114
|196
|Average
|24.38
|20.50
|34.48
|34.20
|Strike Rate
|32.02
|110.81
|81.91
|42.64
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|12
|50S
|4
|0
|6
|36
|6S
|2
|0
|5
|14
|4S
|50
|3
|104
|825
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|10
|2
|37
|117
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|7
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|19.3
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|60
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|60.00
|econ
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|117.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
