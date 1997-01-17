
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Haseeb Hameed

Haseeb Hameed
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born17th Jan, 1997
Age27 years, 6 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches10237117
Innings19236200
Not Out10517
Runs4394110696259
High Score8223114196
Average24.3820.5034.4834.20
Strike Rate32.02110.8181.9142.64
100S00212
50S40636
6S20514
4S503104825
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 10237117
Innings 0007
overs 00019.3
Runs 00060
wickets 0001
bestinning 1/0
bestmatch 1/0
Average 60.00
econ 3.07
Strike Rate 117.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Haseeb Hameed"
thumb

Moeen, Malan, Leach, Robinson in ECB's revised men's central contract

The England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) has moved away from the rules of separate central contracts for redand white balls. Dawid Malan, Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson have been in

thumb

English openers steady in pursuit of 368

Englishopeners Rory Burns, and Hameed Haseeb remains unbeaten at the end of Day 4,while chasing 368 in the fourth test of the five-match test series againstIndia. Their resistance

thumb

Watch: Kohli complains to the umpire after Hameed marks his guard close to the danger area

Controversies in Test cricket are certainly inevitable. No matter how perfectly the team abides by the rules, terms, and conditions, even a single error may put the entire team und

thumb

England extend dominance on day two

England extended their dominance against Indiaon day two of the third Test as England were leading by 345 runs in the first innings.India are having more tough times in the third T

thumb

England take steady start after India bowled out for 78

India are off to a tragedic start in the third Test as the visitors were bowled out for only 78 runs in the first innings at Leeds.The five-match Test series between England and In

thumb

Watch: Sibley and Hameed involve in a funny incident at Lord's

The opening day of the Lord's Test between England and India ended in favour of the visitors. Virat Kohli &amp;amp; Co managed to garner as many as 276 runs for the loss of 3 wicke

thumb

Moeen Ali likely to be added for Lord's Test

England spin-bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to be included for the Lord's Test which will start on August 12.The five-match Test series between England and India have star

thumb

England announce squad for first two India Tests

England announced their squad for the first two Tests against India, which will start on August 4th.India have started their preparations for the five-match Test series against Eng

thumb

Foakes out of NZ Tests with freak injury

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes has been ruled out of New Zealand Tests after a dressing-room accident. Foakes has torn his left hamstring while slipping on socks in the dressing-

thumb

2 possible replacements for Alastair Cook

The left-handed cricketer Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from the international cricket. He will retire from all forms of cricket after the last Test between England an

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.