Virat Singh
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|8th Dec, 1997
|Age
|26 years, 8 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|73
|64
|44
|Innings
|71
|64
|74
|Not Out
|14
|9
|5
|Runs
|1990
|2151
|2407
|High Score
|103
|116
|140
|Average
|34.91
|39.10
|34.88
|Strike Rate
|124.60
|80.02
|45.40
|100S
|1
|3
|9
|50S
|12
|15
|6
|6S
|55
|28
|32
|4S
|195
|209
|285
