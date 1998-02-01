
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Ruben Trumpelmann

Ruben Trumpelmann
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born1st Feb, 1998
Age26 years, 6 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3419244717
Innings2610133319
Not Out47842
Runs33588106505345
High Score5525256773
Average15.2229.3321.2017.4120.29
Strike Rate86.78125.71121.8389.3855.55
100S00000
50S10032
6S16462010
4S20663635
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3419244717
Innings 3416214727
overs 282.154.172.1389.4324
Runs 133635948918351015
wickets 6012177341
bestinning 5/303/173/175/304/27
bestmatch 5/303/173/175/305/44
Average 22.2629.9128.7625.1324.75
econ 4.736.626.774.703.13
Strike Rate 28.227.025.432.047.4
4W 20021
5W 20020
10w 00000
News related "Ruben Trumpelmann"
thumb

Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances

In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1

thumb

South African pacer joins Namibia national team

Namibian national cricket team has been strengthened by the recent arrival of the young pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, who is a South African player.The 22-year old Trumpelmann was

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.