Ruben Trumpelmann
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Feb, 1998
|Age
|26 years, 6 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|19
|24
|47
|17
|Innings
|26
|10
|13
|33
|19
|Not Out
|4
|7
|8
|4
|2
|Runs
|335
|88
|106
|505
|345
|High Score
|55
|25
|25
|67
|73
|Average
|15.22
|29.33
|21.20
|17.41
|20.29
|Strike Rate
|86.78
|125.71
|121.83
|89.38
|55.55
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6S
|16
|4
|6
|20
|10
|4S
|20
|6
|6
|36
|35
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|34
|19
|24
|47
|17
|Innings
|34
|16
|21
|47
|27
|overs
|282.1
|54.1
|72.1
|389.4
|324
|Runs
|1336
|359
|489
|1835
|1015
|wickets
|60
|12
|17
|73
|41
|bestinning
|5/30
|3/17
|3/17
|5/30
|4/27
|bestmatch
|5/30
|3/17
|3/17
|5/30
|5/44
|Average
|22.26
|29.91
|28.76
|25.13
|24.75
|econ
|4.73
|6.62
|6.77
|4.70
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|28.2
|27.0
|25.4
|32.0
|47.4
|4W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5W
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ruben Trumpelmann"
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights victorious with commanding performances
In yet another day of excitingcricket at the Global T20 Canada, both victors registered dominant victories.The Surrey Jaguars defeated the Brampton Wolves chasing their target of 1
South African pacer joins Namibia national team
Namibian national cricket team has been strengthened by the recent arrival of the young pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, who is a South African player.The 22-year old Trumpelmann was