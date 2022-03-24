Imran Farhat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|20th May, 1982
|Age
|42 years, 2 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|58
|7
|69
|222
|230
|Innings
|77
|58
|7
|69
|220
|393
|Not Out
|2
|2
|0
|2
|12
|24
|Runs
|2400
|1719
|76
|1636
|7572
|15805
|High Score
|128
|107
|19
|115
|164
|308
|Average
|32.00
|30.69
|10.85
|24.41
|36.40
|42.83
|Strike Rate
|48.28
|69.06
|108.57
|140.67
|100S
|3
|1
|0
|2
|15
|38
|50S
|14
|13
|0
|8
|38
|72
|6S
|4
|16
|0
|35
|0
|0
|4S
|348
|190
|14
|224
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|40
|58
|7
|69
|222
|230
|Innings
|15
|8
|0
|24
|0
|0
|overs
|71.1
|19.2
|0
|65
|504.4
|1032.4
|Runs
|284
|110
|0
|511
|2637
|3583
|wickets
|3
|6
|0
|27
|84
|116
|bestinning
|2/69
|3/10
|5/26
|4/13
|7/31
|bestmatch
|2/69
|3/10
|5/26
|4/13
|Average
|94.66
|18.33
|18.92
|31.39
|30.88
|econ
|3.99
|5.68
|7.86
|5.22
|3.46
|Strike Rate
|142.3
|19.3
|14.4
|36.0
|53.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Imran Farhat"
The Imran Farhat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Imran Farhat (born 20 May 1982) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2001 and 2013. He typically opened batting in most of his
Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers
If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi
Fawad Alam breaks legendary Saeed Anwar's record in first-class cricket
Fawad Alam has made new history by breaking the record of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Saeed Anwar. Fawad Alam, a former Pakistan national cricketer, has been batting with great
'Shahid Afridi ruined many cricketer's careers', accuses Pakistani batsman
Popularly known as ‘Boom Boom’ – the former Pakistani star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has stirred the stagnant water in many issues revealing ‘secrets’ and acknowledgements in his r