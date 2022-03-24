
Imran Farhat Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Imran Farhat
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born20th May, 1982
Age42 years, 2 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4058769222230
Innings7758769220393
Not Out22021224
Runs24001719761636757215805
High Score12810719115164308
Average32.0030.6910.8524.4136.4042.83
Strike Rate48.2869.06108.57140.67
100S31021538
50S1413083872
6S41603500
4S3481901422400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4058769222230
Innings 15802400
overs 71.119.2065504.41032.4
Runs 284110051126373583
wickets 3602784116
bestinning 2/693/105/264/137/31
bestmatch 2/693/105/264/13
Average 94.6618.3318.9231.3930.88
econ 3.995.687.865.223.46
Strike Rate 142.319.314.436.053.4
4W 000030
5W 000102
10w 000000
News related "Imran Farhat"
thumb

The Imran Farhat Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Imran Farhat (born 20 May 1982) is a former Pakistani cricketer who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2001 and 2013. He typically opened batting in most of his

thumb

Pairs of father-in-law and son-in-law as cricketers

If one of the daughters of former Pakistani captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is married to Shaheen Shah Afridi, it will be an another pair of father-in-law and son-in-law havi

thumb

Fawad Alam breaks legendary Saeed Anwar's record in first-class cricket

Fawad Alam has made new history by breaking the record of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Saeed Anwar. Fawad Alam, a former Pakistan national cricketer, has been batting with great

thumb

'Shahid Afridi ruined many cricketer's careers', accuses Pakistani batsman

Popularly known as ‘Boom Boom’ – the former Pakistani star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has stirred the stagnant water in many issues revealing ‘secrets’ and acknowledgements in his r

Latest News

