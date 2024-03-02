
James Franklin

James Franklin
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleAll Rounder
Born7th Nov, 1980
Age43 years, 9 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches3111038233292206
Innings468031210244321
Not Out7278516746
Runs8081270463437258119780
High Score122986090133219
Average20.7123.9620.1327.4932.8335.56
Strike Rate37.3576.92118.41124.73
100S1000422
50S242153444
6S5172318000
4S82972827400
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 3111038233292206
Innings 54972617200
overs 794.3641.254.3404.41603.54251.3
Runs 278633544173430792013503
wickets 828120111230479
bestinning 6/1195/424/155/215/427/14
bestmatch 7/1175/424/155/215/42
Average 33.9741.4020.8530.9034.4328.18
econ 3.505.227.658.474.933.17
Strike Rate 58.147.516.321.841.853.2
4W 601130
5W 3101214
10w 000001
News related "James Franklin"
thumb

James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c

thumb

Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates

Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will

thumb

Rajshahi signs Franklin one more time

Rajshahi Kings have roped the former kiwis all-rounder James Franklin once more time. Hence, he will be seen to play in the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League for Rajshahi

thumb

Franklin cruises Kings to victory after Afif crushes Vikings

It is indeed a comprehensive one for Rajshahi Kings and Darren Sammy. They have just won a big game against Chittagong Vikings at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka an

