Kyle Mills
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|15th Mar, 1979
|Age
|45 years, 4 months, 27 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|170
|42
|98
|259
|76
|Innings
|30
|101
|19
|44
|171
|108
|Not Out
|5
|34
|7
|16
|53
|25
|Runs
|289
|1047
|137
|301
|2212
|2166
|High Score
|57
|54
|33
|33
|57
|117
|Average
|11.56
|15.62
|11.41
|10.75
|18.74
|26.09
|Strike Rate
|38.58
|81.66
|111.38
|99.01
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|14
|6S
|3
|38
|5
|8
|0
|0
|4S
|37
|76
|11
|19
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|19
|170
|42
|98
|259
|76
|Innings
|31
|169
|42
|96
|0
|0
|overs
|483.4
|1371.4
|149.3
|351
|2101.3
|2058.2
|Runs
|1453
|6485
|1228
|2846
|9566
|6083
|wickets
|44
|240
|43
|105
|361
|204
|bestinning
|4/16
|5/25
|3/26
|3/4
|5/25
|5/33
|bestmatch
|6/77
|5/25
|3/26
|3/4
|5/25
|Average
|33.02
|27.02
|28.55
|27.10
|26.49
|29.81
|econ
|3.00
|4.72
|8.21
|8.10
|4.55
|2.95
|Strike Rate
|65.9
|34.2
|20.8
|20.0
|34.9
|60.5
|4W
|2
|8
|0
|0
|11
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
