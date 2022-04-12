
Kyle Mills

Kyle Mills
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born15th Mar, 1979
Age45 years, 4 months, 27 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches19170429825976
Innings301011944171108
Not Out5347165325
Runs289104713730122122166
High Score5754333357117
Average11.5615.6211.4110.7518.7426.09
Strike Rate38.5881.66111.3899.01
100S000001
50S1200514
6S3385800
4S3776111900
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 19170429825976
Innings 31169429600
overs 483.41371.4149.33512101.32058.2
Runs 145364851228284695666083
wickets 4424043105361204
bestinning 4/165/253/263/45/255/33
bestmatch 6/775/253/263/45/25
Average 33.0227.0228.5527.1026.4929.81
econ 3.004.728.218.104.552.95
Strike Rate 65.934.220.820.034.960.5
4W 2800110
5W 010015
10w 000002
News related "Kyle Mills"
thumb

The Kyle Mills Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Kyle Mills is a former New Zealand cricketer and one of the fastest the team has ever had. He was born on March 15, 1979 and raised in the city of Auckland as a descendant of Ngai

thumb

KKR named David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Australian batsman David Hussey and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the chief mentor and as bowling coach respectively for the

thumb

Shakib steps into another record

[caption id="attachment_74963" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib is on action.©Cricket Europe[/caption]Barely a week ago before the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh gained a mora

