Ajit Agarkar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|4th Dec, 1977
|Age
|46 years, 8 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|191
|4
|62
|270
|110
|Innings
|39
|113
|2
|35
|173
|139
|Not Out
|5
|26
|0
|15
|43
|23
|Runs
|571
|1269
|15
|286
|2275
|3336
|High Score
|109
|95
|14
|39
|95
|145
|Average
|16.79
|14.58
|7.50
|14.30
|17.50
|28.75
|Strike Rate
|52.82
|80.62
|136.36
|125.43
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|16
|6S
|3
|22
|0
|8
|0
|0
|4S
|83
|103
|2
|23
|0
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|26
|191
|4
|62
|270
|110
|Innings
|46
|188
|3
|60
|0
|0
|overs
|809.3
|1580.4
|10.3
|195.2
|2220.2
|3022
|Runs
|2745
|8021
|85
|1608
|10990
|9179
|wickets
|58
|288
|3
|47
|420
|299
|bestinning
|6/41
|6/42
|2/10
|3/25
|6/18
|6/41
|bestmatch
|8/160
|6/42
|2/10
|3/25
|6/18
|Average
|47.32
|27.85
|28.33
|34.21
|26.16
|30.69
|econ
|3.39
|5.07
|8.09
|8.23
|4.94
|3.03
|Strike Rate
|83.70
|32.90
|21.00
|24.90
|31.70
|60.6
|4W
|0
|10
|0
|0
|11
|0
|5W
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|12
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Ajit Agarkar"
"Everything is fake"- Rohit debunks the claims of his meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid
India Cricket was buzzed in last two days with lots of speculation that Indian team captain Rohit Sharma had met with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. H
Concerns over Hardik Pandya's selection on India's T20 World Cup team
In the midst of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma allegedly met in Mumbai with Rahul Dravid,head coach of Team India, and Ajit Agarkar, chief of selector, to discus
Virat Kohli's impressive fitness regime earns applaud from chief selector Ajit Agarkar
Whenever his credibility has beencalled into question, Kohli has transformed himself. With an impressive totalof 765 runs, he emerged as the top scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023. W
Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mohammed Shami becomes second highest wicket taker for India against Australia In ODIs
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a massive milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Mohammed Shami surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to
Ajit Agarkar opens up about KL Rahul's fitness issue
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer havebeen included in the announced 17-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Thesetwo cricketers have returned to the team after a long period of injury.Be
Rohit Sharma wants flexibility in India's middle-order slots
India's batting potential,according to skipper Rohit Sharma, will be unlocked by the team's mental andlineup flexibility in the middle order.For the first time in nearly ayear, Tea
India to announce Asia Cup squad on August 21
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is set to announce India’s Asia Cup squad on August 21. Ajit Agarkar-headedselection panel will meet in New Delhi in Monday to annou
Ajit Agarkar to meet Dravid and Rohit to finalize core players for World Cup 2023
Newly appointed national team chairman Ajit Agarkar is reportedly set to travel to the West Indies to meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, among others, to d
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
WTC final: Agarkar picks the No.1 bowler in Indian Test line-up
Team India have always been a nation that has produced great batsmen for decades. As the years passed, India have also produced top-quality pacers. Currently, the core part of the