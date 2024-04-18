
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Ajit Agarkar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ajit Agarkar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born4th Dec, 1977
Age46 years, 8 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches26191462270110
Innings39113235173139
Not Out5260154323
Runs57112691528622753336
High Score10995143995145
Average16.7914.587.5014.3017.5028.75
Strike Rate52.8280.62136.36125.43
100S100004
50S0300816
6S3220800
4S8310322300
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 26191462270110
Innings 4618836000
overs 809.31580.410.3195.22220.23022
Runs 27458021851608109909179
wickets 58288347420299
bestinning 6/416/422/103/256/186/41
bestmatch 8/1606/422/103/256/18
Average 47.3227.8528.3334.2126.1630.69
econ 3.395.078.098.234.943.03
Strike Rate 83.7032.9021.0024.9031.7060.6
4W 01000110
5W 1200312
10w 000000
News related "Ajit Agarkar"
thumb

"Everything is fake"- Rohit debunks the claims of his meeting with Ajit Agarkar and Rahul Dravid

India Cricket was buzzed in last two days with lots of speculation that Indian team captain Rohit Sharma had met with the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid. H

thumb

Concerns over Hardik Pandya's selection on India's T20 World Cup team

In the midst of the 2024 IndianPremier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma allegedly met in Mumbai with Rahul Dravid,head coach of Team India, and Ajit Agarkar, chief of selector, to discus

thumb

Virat Kohli's impressive fitness regime earns applaud from chief selector Ajit Agarkar

Whenever his credibility has beencalled into question, Kohli has transformed himself. With an impressive totalof 765 runs, he emerged as the top scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023. W

thumb

Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024

According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Mohammed Shami becomes second highest wicket taker for India against Australia In ODIs

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami achieved a massive milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. Mohammed Shami surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to

thumb

Ajit Agarkar opens up about KL Rahul's fitness issue

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer havebeen included in the announced 17-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Thesetwo cricketers have returned to the team after a long period of injury.Be

thumb

Rohit Sharma wants flexibility in India's middle-order slots

India's batting potential,according to skipper Rohit Sharma, will be unlocked by the team's mental andlineup flexibility in the middle order.For the first time in nearly ayear, Tea

thumb

India to announce Asia Cup squad on August 21

The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) is set to announce India’s Asia Cup squad on August 21. Ajit Agarkar-headedselection panel will meet in New Delhi in Monday to annou

thumb

Ajit Agarkar to meet Dravid and Rohit to finalize core players for World Cup 2023

Newly appointed national team chairman Ajit Agarkar is reportedly set to travel to the West Indies to meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, among others, to d

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

WTC final: Agarkar picks the No.1 bowler in Indian Test line-up

Team India have always been a nation that has produced great batsmen for decades. As the years passed, India have also produced top-quality pacers. Currently, the core part of the

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.