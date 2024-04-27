
Ricky Ponting Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Ricky Ponting
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born19th Dec, 1974
Age49 years, 7 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1683751748456289
Innings2873651643445494
Not Out2939235362
Runs13378137044019091636324150
High Score2571649898164257
Average51.8542.0328.6422.7241.7455.90
Strike Rate58.7280.39132.78110.98
100S4130003482
50S62822599106
6S73162112500
4S15091231417500
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1683751748456289
Innings 3650200
overs 97.5250258.1251
Runs 276104023269813
wickets 5301814
bestinning 1/01/121/113/342/10
bestmatch 1/01/121/113/34
Average 55.2034.6623.0033.6258.07
econ 2.824.1611.504.623.23
Strike Rate 117.450.012.043.6107.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Ricky Ponting"
thumb

Ponting breaks the silence about 'Spring Bat' controversy

Indian people get emotional whenever they're asked about World Cup 2003. As a man single handedly pulverized the dreams of entire Indian nation, none other than the "Great Ricky Po

thumb

"It has been difficult for the bowlers"- Axar Patel slams impact player rule

Axar Patel has lashed out on the IPL's impact player rule and said that his batting position has been affected by Impact Player rule.Axar PatelThe Impact Player rule, introduced in

thumb

Delhi Capitals Mitchell Marsh's IPL 2024 Journey Cut Short by Hamstring Injury

Delhi Capitals' hard-hitting batter, Mitchell Marsh, has encountered a setback in his Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL) campaign. The Australian powerhouse has been sidelined for t

thumb

Impact player a "nightmare" for coaches, "spectacle" for fans: Ponting

The Impact Player rule has been causing him "nightmare," but Ricky Ponting, head coach of Delhi Capitals, is supportive of the IPL keeping it if it improves the tournament's entert

thumb

Maxwell signs with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket

Star Aussie all rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed with Washington Freedom to play thr Major League Cricket 2024 along with his teammates - Travis Head and Steve Smith under the coac

thumb

Ponting supports Maxwell's decision to take break from cricket

Glenn Maxwell's decision to takea break during the IPL 2024 season was supported by former Australia captainand Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting, who stated that the team management

thumb

David Warner uncertain for Delhi's next match

Delhi Capitals (DC) coach RickyPonting has stated that they are keeping their fingers crossed for DavidWarner's availability for the encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) after the

thumb

Pant deserves a T20 World Cup spot: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach RickyPonting has lent his support to star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, stating thatPant ought to be part of India's roster for the forthcoming ICC Men's Twe

thumb

Travis Head joins Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024

Australia's star Travis Head has joined Washington Freedom along with his teammate Steve Smith to play the upcoming Major League Cricket 2024. The 30 year old flamboyant southpaw d

thumb

Ponting thought Rajasthan broke the rules

Delhi Capitals are just chasing Rajasthan Royals' 185 runs. But the game stopped before two balls. Umpire Nitin Menon was talking to batsman David Warner. Rajasthan's Jos Buttler a

thumb

Ricky Ponting can't wait to see India Vs Pakistan in New York at this year's T20 world cup

Ricky Ponting eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan at this year's T20 world cup in New York. And he expects to see Cricket thrive in the USA

thumb

If Rishabh Pant can keep wicket he'll play at the T20 world cup - says Jay Shah

The Indian dynamic wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant to make a comeback in professional Cricket after around 2 years in IPL. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that if Pant can keep he'll

Latest News

