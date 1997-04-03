
Brandon Glover

Brandon Glover
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born3rd Apr, 1997
Age27 years, 4 months, 8 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches924461910
Innings66131315
Not Out43966
Runs2923610338
High Score181152712
Average14.500.669.0014.714.22
Strike Rate63.0418.1881.8166.4530.64
100S00000
50S00000
6S00010
4S305134
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 924461910
Innings 924451916
overs 7379.5136.1136.1220
Runs 4445411115879827
wickets 937531624
bestinning 3/434/124/123/434/83
bestmatch 3/434/124/123/435/104
Average 49.3314.6221.0354.9334.45
econ 6.086.778.186.453.75
Strike Rate 48.612.915.451.055.0
4W 02201
5W 00000
10w 00000
