Ben White

NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born29th Aug, 1998
Age25 years, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches322041263
Innings60616156
Not Out4061154
Runs101446691
High Score10712171
Average0.509.206.900.50
Strike Rate3.3382.3593.8770.403.33
100S000000
50S000000
6S000110
4S001440
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 322041263
Innings 421940244
overs 76.31868128.4167.376.3
Runs 436118513984968436
wickets 412251224
bestinning 2/711/592/105/134/492/71
bestmatch 3/1141/592/105/134/493/114
Average 109.00118.0023.3119.2944.00109.00
econ 5.696.557.547.645.775.69
Strike Rate 114.7108.018.515.145.6114.7
4W 000010
5W 000100
10w 000000
