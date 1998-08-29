Ben White
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|29th Aug, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|20
|41
|26
|3
|Innings
|6
|0
|6
|16
|15
|6
|Not Out
|4
|0
|6
|11
|5
|4
|Runs
|1
|0
|14
|46
|69
|1
|High Score
|1
|0
|7
|12
|17
|1
|Average
|0.50
|9.20
|6.90
|0.50
|Strike Rate
|3.33
|82.35
|93.87
|70.40
|3.33
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|2
|20
|41
|26
|3
|Innings
|4
|2
|19
|40
|24
|4
|overs
|76.3
|18
|68
|128.4
|167.3
|76.3
|Runs
|436
|118
|513
|984
|968
|436
|wickets
|4
|1
|22
|51
|22
|4
|bestinning
|2/71
|1/59
|2/10
|5/13
|4/49
|2/71
|bestmatch
|3/114
|1/59
|2/10
|5/13
|4/49
|3/114
|Average
|109.00
|118.00
|23.31
|19.29
|44.00
|109.00
|econ
|5.69
|6.55
|7.54
|7.64
|5.77
|5.69
|Strike Rate
|114.7
|108.0
|18.5
|15.1
|45.6
|114.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
