Blair Tickner Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|13th Oct, 1993
|Age
|30 years, 9 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|13
|18
|78
|50
|64
|Innings
|3
|7
|4
|15
|20
|70
|Not Out
|2
|5
|2
|9
|13
|27
|Runs
|13
|16
|11
|29
|76
|454
|High Score
|8
|6
|5
|10
|24
|37
|Average
|13.00
|8.00
|5.50
|4.83
|10.85
|10.55
|Strike Rate
|22.41
|57.14
|47.82
|67.44
|72.38
|30.90
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4S
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|48
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|13
|18
|78
|50
|64
|Innings
|6
|13
|18
|77
|49
|116
|overs
|105.5
|103.5
|56.5
|273.5
|392.3
|1887.5
|Runs
|435
|679
|536
|2397
|2243
|6697
|wickets
|12
|16
|19
|108
|63
|190
|bestinning
|4/100
|4/50
|4/27
|5/19
|4/37
|5/23
|bestmatch
|4/105
|4/50
|4/27
|5/19
|4/37
|7/83
|Average
|36.25
|42.43
|28.21
|22.19
|35.60
|35.24
|econ
|4.11
|6.53
|9.43
|8.75
|5.71
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|52.9
|38.9
|17.9
|15.2
|37.3
|59.6
|4W
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|13
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Blair Tickner"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in New Zealand T20 squad for UAE series
New Zealand's team for the T20Iseries against UAE this month has been changed at the last minute. Experiencedpacer Blair Tickner will not play in the series because of family oblig
New Zealand in the driver's seat after Mitchell ton in Christchurch
When New Zealand resumed their innings on day 3, they were in a spot of bother. But the partnership between Michael Bracewell and Daryl Mitchell shifted some momentum towards the K
NZ Pacer Blair Tickner makes his Test debut against England, says Tim Southee
New Zealand skipper Tim Southee has confirmed Pacer Blair Tickner will make his Test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on February 16.New Zealand captain Tim Southee confirm
India whitewash New Zealand and claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings
India have become number one inthe ICC ODI rankings by whitewashing New Zealand on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma'steam defeated New Zealand by 90 runs in the third and final ODI in Indore.
Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner in New Zealand Test squad for Pakistan tour
New Zealand have named a15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, which startsin the last week of the ongoing month. It will be Tim Southee’s first a
Live: New Zealand elect to bowl first, Bangladesh make three changes
New Zealand have won the toss andelected to field first against hosts New Zealand in the third match of the T20Itri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (October 9).
Babar's 79* gives Pakistan easy win against New Zealand
Pakistan picked up twoconsecutive victories in the ongoing T20 tri-series. They beat the hosts NewZealand by six wickets in their second match in Christchurch on Saturday(October 8
New Zealand call up Tickner to tri-series squad in absence of Santner
The tri-series between NewZealand, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will start from tomorrow. Host New Zealand all-rounderMitchell Santner will not be able to join the team from the beginn
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Tickner, Allen receive New Zealand central contract
Pacer Blair Tickner and opening batter Finn Allen have been added to New Zealand Cricket's core contract roster for the 2022-23 season.Pacer right-hand bowler Blair Tickner and top
New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour
Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke