  Temba Bavuma Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Temba Bavuma Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Temba Bavuma
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born17th May, 1990
Age34 years, 2 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches563036115121166
Innings972935105107281
Not Out1244161334
Runs29971367670244933779248
High Score17214472104144180
Average35.2554.6821.6127.5135.9237.44
Strike Rate48.2991.07118.16124.0085.2151.80
100S2501716
50S204191248
6S72016594140
4S362128622092831157
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 563036115121166
Innings 5100223
overs 166.1006.483.2
Runs 61220026325
wickets 100007
bestinning 1/292/34
bestmatch 1/292/34
Average 61.0046.42
econ 3.813.563.903.90
Strike Rate 96.071.4
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Temba Bavuma"
thumb

New Zealand, South Africa unveil jerseys for T20 World Cup 2024

In anticipation of this year'sICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in the United States and the WestIndies beginning on June 1, New Zealand and South Africa have revealed their

thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

thumb

The secret always lies in the national players being available: du Plessis supports SA20

Veteran cricketer Faf du Plessis,who will manage Joburg Super Kings for the second season of the SA20, feelsthat the success of a Twenty20 league is dependent on a significant numb

thumb

Heinrich Klaasen retires from Test format

Heinrich Klaasen is one of SouthAfrica's most destructive batters. He has represented the Proteas in all threeformats. But Klaasen has suddenly announced his retirement from Test c

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

thumb

"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"

Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now

Latest News

