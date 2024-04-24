Aiden Markram Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Oct, 1994
|Age
|29 years, 10 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|55
|37
|126
|109
|88
|Innings
|64
|47
|33
|116
|105
|152
|Not Out
|1
|4
|6
|20
|7
|8
|Runs
|2285
|1440
|1063
|3202
|4402
|6285
|High Score
|152
|175
|70
|100
|183
|204
|Average
|36.26
|33.48
|39.37
|33.35
|44.91
|43.64
|Strike Rate
|58.55
|93.87
|149.50
|132.80
|98.92
|58.77
|100S
|6
|1
|0
|1
|12
|18
|50S
|10
|6
|9
|22
|16
|28
|6S
|10
|33
|44
|111
|98
|47
|4S
|335
|148
|91
|274
|446
|899
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|35
|55
|37
|126
|109
|88
|Innings
|13
|24
|16
|56
|55
|36
|overs
|41.3
|119.2
|33
|117.4
|267.4
|142.5
|Runs
|130
|701
|262
|844
|1473
|398
|wickets
|2
|16
|9
|29
|43
|6
|bestinning
|2/27
|2/18
|3/21
|3/21
|4/45
|2/27
|bestmatch
|2/27
|2/18
|3/21
|3/21
|4/45
|2/27
|Average
|65.00
|43.81
|29.11
|29.10
|34.25
|66.33
|econ
|3.13
|5.87
|7.93
|7.17
|5.50
|2.78
|Strike Rate
|124.5
|44.7
|22.0
|24.3
|37.3
|142.8
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Aiden Markram"
Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September
Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra
Markram, Abhishek star with the bat as Hyderabad beat Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh
Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart
Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous
Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season
Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list
T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games
Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte
Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?
Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de
Pat Cummins named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024
Australian World Cup-winningcaptain Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad inthe upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team chose Cu
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa
The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was
Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day
New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries
Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour
South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc