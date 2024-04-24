Aiden Markram Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More


Aiden Markram
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born4th Oct, 1994
Age29 years, 10 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches35553712610988
Innings644733116105152
Not Out1462078
Runs228514401063320244026285
High Score15217570100183204
Average36.2633.4839.3733.3544.9143.64
Strike Rate58.5593.87149.50132.8098.9258.77
100S61011218
50S1069221628
6S1033441119847
4S33514891274446899
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 35553712610988
Innings 132416565536
overs 41.3119.233117.4267.4142.5
Runs 1307012628441473398
wickets 216929436
bestinning 2/272/183/213/214/452/27
bestmatch 2/272/183/213/214/452/27
Average 65.0043.8129.1129.1034.2566.33
econ 3.135.877.937.175.502.78
Strike Rate 124.544.722.024.337.3142.8
4W 000010
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Aiden Markram"
thumb

Ireland to host South Africa in Abu Dhabi in September

Ireland will play ODI and T20Iseries against South Africa in United Arab Emirates in September. The twoseries were scheduled to be hosted in Ireland, but owing to economic andinfra

thumb

Markram, Abhishek star with the bat as Hyderabad beat Chennai

Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh

thumb

Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart

thumb

Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous

thumb

Tony De Zorzi and Nandre Burger get maiden central contract as CSA announces central contract list for 2024-2025 season

Young pace bowling sensation Nandre Burger and batting prodigy Tony De Zorzi have earned their first national contracts as Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their contract list

thumb

T20I status not granted to South Africa and Zimbabwe matches at Africa Games

Some confusion has resulted fromthe international status of matches played at the recently concluded AfricanGames. Certain encounters in this T20-format tournament were grantedinte

thumb

Kane Williamson picks AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player, But is he?

Recently,New Zealandcricket playerKane Williamson picked South Africancricketer AB De Villiers as the greatest T20 player of all time. But as a cricket enthusiast, it is hard to de

thumb

Pat Cummins named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024

Australian World Cup-winningcaptain Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad inthe upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team chose Cu

thumb

Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title

Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema

thumb

Fabian Allen robbed at gunpoint in South Africa

The 20-over franchise crickettournament SA20 is underway in South Africa. Caribbean all-rounder Fabian Allenwent to South Africa to play for Paarl Royals in this tournament. He was

thumb

Williamson, Ravindra's century give New Zealand edge on first day

New Zealand batted first in thefirst match of the two-match Test series. At the end of the first day, theKiwis collected 258 runs. Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra hit centuries

thumb

Edward Moore replaces Tony de Zorzi in South Africa squad for New Zealand tour

South Africa will visit NewZealand next month. The Proteas had earlier announced their squad for the Testseries against New Zealand. However, South Africa is sending an inexperienc

