  Rameez Raja Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Rameez Raja Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More

Rameez Raja
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born31st Jul, 1987
Age37 years, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches2647785
Innings26376158
Not Out0535
Runs24124324484160
High Score2397144150
Average12.0021.4333.5327.18
Strike Rate82.75120.5692.7963.40
100S0045
50S051521
6S0343628
4S2134279635
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 2647785
Innings 0027
overs 001.217.2
Runs 001082
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ 7.504.73
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Rameez Raja"
thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) disciplinary committee for not informing the authorities about the match-fixing

thumb

Coronavirus: Rameez Raja suggests shortening cricket pitch

The whole cricket world is at stagnant due to coronavirus. COVID-19 is such a disease that some of the rules of the game are forced to change in the future. For example, very soon

thumb

Inzamam makes explosive remarks about Indian cricketers

The duality between Pakistan and India is always there, be it in politics or cricket. In that atmosphere, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq makes blunt remarks about Indian

thumb

Snowfall in Lahore: Sunil Gavaskar responds to Shoaib Akhtar

As it is almost impossible to get snow in Lahore, the match of India vs Pakistan is impossible at the moment. One such comment was made some days ago by former Indian batsman Sunil

thumb

Rameez Raja suggests Pakistani fixers to open grocery shops

Pakistani cricket has been in full red-hot form around for a few days with the topics to give opportunity to the players to play again in national team who have committed such a cr

thumb

Rameez Raja explains why Pakistan won't win T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper and current commentator Rameez Raja reckons that Pakistan doesn't have all the tools and ingredients to aim for the T20 World Cup tournament. Rameez Raja al

thumb

Hafeez-Malik should retire now,it will benefit Pakistan cricket: Rameez Raja

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been playing for Pakistan for more than a decade and a half. But former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja has advised them to retire with honor in

thumb

Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja suggest Sharjeel Khan to work on fitness

Sharjeel Khan had made his name in the scandalous list with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistani opener was banned during a crucial time of his career in a spot-fixing scanda

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades

thumb

Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and

Latest News

