Rameez Raja Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|31st Jul, 1987
|Age
|37 years, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|64
|77
|85
|Innings
|2
|63
|76
|158
|Not Out
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Runs
|24
|1243
|2448
|4160
|High Score
|23
|97
|144
|150
|Average
|12.00
|21.43
|33.53
|27.18
|Strike Rate
|82.75
|120.56
|92.79
|63.40
|100S
|0
|0
|4
|5
|50S
|0
|5
|15
|21
|6S
|0
|34
|36
|28
|4S
|2
|134
|279
|635
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|64
|77
|85
|Innings
|0
|0
|2
|7
|overs
|0
|0
|1.2
|17.2
|Runs
|0
|0
|10
|82
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.50
|4.73
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Rameez Raja"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots: Ramiz Raja
Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) disciplinary committee for not informing the authorities about the match-fixing
Coronavirus: Rameez Raja suggests shortening cricket pitch
The whole cricket world is at stagnant due to coronavirus. COVID-19 is such a disease that some of the rules of the game are forced to change in the future. For example, very soon
Inzamam makes explosive remarks about Indian cricketers
The duality between Pakistan and India is always there, be it in politics or cricket. In that atmosphere, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq makes blunt remarks about Indian
Snowfall in Lahore: Sunil Gavaskar responds to Shoaib Akhtar
As it is almost impossible to get snow in Lahore, the match of India vs Pakistan is impossible at the moment. One such comment was made some days ago by former Indian batsman Sunil
Rameez Raja suggests Pakistani fixers to open grocery shops
Pakistani cricket has been in full red-hot form around for a few days with the topics to give opportunity to the players to play again in national team who have committed such a cr
Rameez Raja explains why Pakistan won't win T20 World Cup
Former Pakistan skipper and current commentator Rameez Raja reckons that Pakistan doesn't have all the tools and ingredients to aim for the T20 World Cup tournament. Rameez Raja al
Hafeez-Malik should retire now,it will benefit Pakistan cricket: Rameez Raja
Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been playing for Pakistan for more than a decade and a half. But former Pakistan captain Rameez Raja has advised them to retire with honor in
Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja suggest Sharjeel Khan to work on fitness
Sharjeel Khan had made his name in the scandalous list with Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Pakistani opener was banned during a crucial time of his career in a spot-fixing scanda
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, McLean Park, Napier
New Zealand might have surrendered to India in ODIs but their resurgence in T20Is means that they would be looking forward to carrying on the same momentum as they invite Banglades
Live: Bangladesh elected to bat, Ban vs Zim, 2nd Test at Dhaka
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first in the second test at the Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket stadium in Dhaka. Mohammad Mithun and