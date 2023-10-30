Jahanra Alam Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|1st Apr, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 4 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|52
|78
|Innings
|36
|51
|Not Out
|11
|25
|Runs
|185
|168
|High Score
|23
|18
|Average
|7.40
|6.46
|Strike Rate
|41.38
|71.79
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|4
|4S
|18
|7
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|52
|78
|Innings
|52
|78
|overs
|342.2
|236.2
|Runs
|1459
|1329
|wickets
|48
|57
|bestinning
|3/18
|5/28
|bestmatch
|3/18
|5/28
|Average
|30.39
|23.31
|econ
|4.26
|5.62
|Strike Rate
|42.7
|24.8
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Jahanara Alam"
BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan ODIs
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasannounced the team for the ODI series against Pakistan. Jahanara Alam and SalmaKhatun are not in the squad as usual.After the T20I series, these t
BCB announces women's squad for Pakistan series
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has announced the team for the three-match women’s T20 international seriesagainst Pakistan in Chattogram. The two star cricketers of the Bangladeshwo
3 Bangladesh players register their name for BBL players' draft
Two Bangladeshi cricketers haveregistered their names for Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 auction.But none of them play in the T20 format.Taijul Islam is tagged as a Test
Jahanara, Rumana even absent in 25-member conditioning camp
From Sri Lanka tour to the Indiaseries at home, Bangladesh women’s team pace bowler Jahanara Alam is nowhere.There was no place in the national team squad for these two bilateral s
Live FairBreak 2023: Falcons Women Vs Sapphires women match preview
The second edition of FairBreak invitational Tournament already commenced from 4th April. Tomorrow Falcons women will be facing off Sapphires women, which is to be the 12th match o
Jess, Bates, Green star in another New Zealand's dominating win over Bangladesh
Bangladesh women's team havestarted the three-match ODI series against New Zealand women’s team with a bigdefeat of 8 wickets on Sunday (December 11) in Wellington.Jess KerrBanglad
Jahanara Alam back in Bangladesh squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup
Bangladesh have named a 15-membersquad for the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup which is scheduled to start in nextmonth. Star pacer Jahanara Alam has returned to the squad after recoveri
Bangladesh announce squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier
The next edition of the Women'sT20 World Cup will be held in South Africa in February next year. Eight teams,including Bangladesh Women’s team, will battle it out in the UAE this m
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha
Jahanara returns to Bangladesh squad for World Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 16-strong squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.Jahanara Alam and her teammates will make their ODI World Cup deb
Jahanara and team management blame each other over allegations
Jahanara Alam, a senior cricketer of the women's team, was widely accused by the team management. This time Jahanara has also accused the team management of biased behavior. In s
Bangladesh drop veteran pacer from Commonwealth qualifier squad
Bangladesh women's squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifiers has been announced. Fast bowler Jahanara Alam did not get a place in the main squad of the announced squad. She has