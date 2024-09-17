
Fahima Khatun Career, Biography & More

Fahima Khatun
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born2nd Nov, 1992
Age31 years, 11 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewODIT20I
Matches3072
Innings2151
Not Out418
Runs114331
High Score2532
Average6.7010.03
Strike Rate43.8494.03
100S00
50S00
6S00
4S325
OverviewODIT20I
Matches 3072
Innings 2568
overs 137.1184.1
Runs 6181052
wickets 1543
bestinning 3/384/8
bestmatch 3/384/8
Average 41.2024.46
econ 4.505.71
Strike Rate 54.825.6
4W 01
5W 00
10w 00
News related "Fahima Khatun"
thumb

Sri Lanka A women clinch fourth T20 to end Bangladesh A women's winning streak

In the fourth match of thefive-match series between Bangladesh A Women and Sri Lanka A Women, Sri Lankasecured a crucial 19-run victory, breaking Bangladesh A Women's unbeaten run

thumb

Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20

Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS

thumb

Fahima, Shamima star as Bangladesh Women's 'A' beat Sri Lanka Women's 'A'

Bangladesh 'A' Women's have beaten Sri Lanka 'A' by 7 wickets on Thursday (September 12). Fahima Khatun's three wicket-haul folded Sri Lanka 'A' for a paltry 112 runs. In reply, wi

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' Women secure dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' Women

Bangladesh ‘A’ women's team puton a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ women’s team by 7 wickets intheir own backyard. The hosts managed to post 113 runs after opting to

thumb

Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know

The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se

thumb

Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou

thumb

Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o

thumb

Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss

Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re

thumb

Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7

Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi

thumb

Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count

Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades

thumb

Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare

Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma

thumb

'Landmark victory to inspire generations'

Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha

