Fahima Khatun Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|2nd Nov, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 11 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|30
|72
|Innings
|21
|51
|Not Out
|4
|18
|Runs
|114
|331
|High Score
|25
|32
|Average
|6.70
|10.03
|Strike Rate
|43.84
|94.03
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|4S
|3
|25
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|30
|72
|Innings
|25
|68
|overs
|137.1
|184.1
|Runs
|618
|1052
|wickets
|15
|43
|bestinning
|3/38
|4/8
|bestmatch
|3/38
|4/8
|Average
|41.20
|24.46
|econ
|4.50
|5.71
|Strike Rate
|54.8
|25.6
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Fahima Khatun"
Sri Lanka A women clinch fourth T20 to end Bangladesh A women's winning streak
In the fourth match of thefive-match series between Bangladesh A Women and Sri Lanka A Women, Sri Lankasecured a crucial 19-run victory, breaking Bangladesh A Women's unbeaten run
Bangladesh women’s A crush Sri Lanka women’s A by 104 Runs in second T20
Bangladesh women’s A teamdelivered a stunning all-round performance in the second T20 of the series,demolishing Sri Lanka women’s A team by a massive 104-run margin at Colombo's PS
Fahima, Shamima star as Bangladesh Women's 'A' beat Sri Lanka Women's 'A'
Bangladesh 'A' Women's have beaten Sri Lanka 'A' by 7 wickets on Thursday (September 12). Fahima Khatun's three wicket-haul folded Sri Lanka 'A' for a paltry 112 runs. In reply, wi
Bangladesh 'A' Women secure dominant 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka 'A' Women
Bangladesh ‘A’ women's team puton a commanding performance to beat Sri Lanka ‘A’ women’s team by 7 wickets intheir own backyard. The hosts managed to post 113 runs after opting to
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Fariha Trisna's hat-trick gives Bangladesh 88-run victory against Malaysia
Bangladesh women's team defeatedthe Malaysia women's team by a huge margin of 88 runs in the ongoing Women'sAsia Cup. With this victory, the Tigers won their second match in thetou
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha