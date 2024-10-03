Ritu Moni Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Feb, 1993
|Age
|31 years, 7 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|34
|56
|Innings
|27
|43
|Not Out
|6
|14
|Runs
|351
|321
|High Score
|33
|39
|Average
|16.71
|11.06
|Strike Rate
|59.19
|80.85
|100S
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|1
|4S
|29
|21
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|Matches
|34
|56
|Innings
|27
|37
|overs
|124
|89.3
|Runs
|522
|491
|wickets
|14
|20
|bestinning
|3/37
|4/18
|bestmatch
|3/37
|4/18
|Average
|37.28
|24.55
|econ
|4.20
|5.48
|Strike Rate
|53.1
|26.8
|4W
|0
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
News related "Ritu Moni"
Inspired Bangladesh defeat Scotland to register their maiden victory at ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 10 years
Bangladesh Women's beat Scotland Women's by 16 runs to kick off the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. This is the first victory for the tigresses in a decade while playing i
We need to work on our approach and intent in batting: Joty
Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar Sultana Joty spoke after yet another defeat against India Women's team. Bangladesh lost the match by 21 runs in pursuit of the 156/5 posted by
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Nigar Sultana's stunning 75 helps Bangladesh clinch the first T20I
Bangladesh women's thumped the Lankan women's by 6 wicketa in Sri Lanka's own territory, Colombo. After opting to bat first the Lankan women's had a brisk start. Thanks to the skip
New Zealand Women secure T20I series win against Bangladesh Women
New Zealand Women have defeatedBangladesh Women convincingly again in the second T20I of the three-matchseries to win the series with one match in hand. The Kiwis beat the visitors
Bangladesh women's team all out for 32, lose by 132 runs
Bangladesh women's team have startedthe three-match T20I series against New Zealand women’s team with a devastatingdefeat on Friday (December 2) in Christchurch.Bangladesh were bow
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Bangladesh women's team reach final of T20 World Cup Qualifier and qualify for main stage
Bangladesh women’s team beatThailand women’s team by 11 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women'sT20 World Cup Qualifier to reach the final. At the same time, the Tigers hav
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma