Cameron Delport Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|12th May, 1989
|Age
|35 years, 3 months,
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|265
|111
|65
|Innings
|255
|101
|112
|Not Out
|16
|7
|6
|Runs
|6055
|2989
|3463
|High Score
|129
|169
|163
|Average
|25.33
|31.79
|32.66
|Strike Rate
|139.93
|105.69
|88.04
|100S
|5
|4
|4
|50S
|31
|15
|20
|6S
|273
|84
|71
|4S
|606
|355
|496
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|265
|111
|65
|Innings
|110
|64
|45
|overs
|251.5
|262
|208.2
|Runs
|2045
|1596
|772
|wickets
|71
|38
|14
|bestinning
|4/17
|4/42
|2/10
|bestmatch
|4/17
|4/42
|2/10
|Average
|28.80
|42.00
|55.14
|econ
|8.12
|6.09
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|21.2
|41.3
|89.2
|4W
|1
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win
Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne
Comilla rip apart Chattogram to continue unbeaten streak
Comilla Victorians have won three in a row at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, handing Chattogram Challengers a 52-run defeat to go top of the table.Faf du Plessis and Cam
Comilla reveal two new overseas stars
Popular franchise Comilla Victorians has added two star cricketers ahead of the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both the new cricketers are foreigners.Comil
Twitter reacts to Dean Jones death
Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died from a massive heart attack on Thursday September 24. The former cricketr was was part of Star Sports commentary section and he
T20 Blast 2019: Cameron Delport slams 38-ball century
Cameron Delport hammered the fifth-fastest century in English domestic Twenty20 cricket on Friday night at Vitality Blast at Chelmsford.The 38-ball century fired Essex up to convin
Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred
All-around Chittagong Vikings seal thrilling win
The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m
Photo Album: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans, Match-4
The defending champion Dhaka Dynamites have registered their first victory in their second match of the season. They beat Khulna Titans in a big margin of 65 runs after posting the
Delport latest addition to power-packed Dhaka squad
South African-born Leicestershire all-rounder Cameron Delport has been announced as another inclusion to defending Bangladesh Premier League champions Dhaka Dynamites. He will play