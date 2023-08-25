
Cameron Delport Career, Records, Biography & More

Cameron Delport
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born12th May, 1989
Age35 years, 3 months,
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches26511165
Innings255101112
Not Out1676
Runs605529893463
High Score129169163
Average25.3331.7932.66
Strike Rate139.93105.6988.04
100S544
50S311520
6S2738471
4S606355496
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 26511165
Innings 1106445
overs 251.5262208.2
Runs 20451596772
wickets 713814
bestinning 4/174/422/10
bestmatch 4/174/422/10
Average 28.8042.0055.14
econ 8.126.093.70
Strike Rate 21.241.389.2
4W 110
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Cameron Delport"
thumb

Corey Anderson's all-round show gives Morrisville Unity dominating 55-run win

Ace New Zealander Corey Andersonput on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat andpicked 4 wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the Ne

thumb

Comilla rip apart Chattogram to continue unbeaten streak

Comilla Victorians have won three in a row at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, handing Chattogram Challengers a 52-run defeat to go top of the table.Faf du Plessis and Cam

thumb

Comilla reveal two new overseas stars

Popular franchise Comilla Victorians has added two star cricketers ahead of the eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Both the new cricketers are foreigners.Comil

thumb

Twitter reacts to Dean Jones death

Former Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has died from a massive heart attack on Thursday September 24. The former cricketr was was part of Star Sports commentary section and he

thumb

T20 Blast 2019: Cameron Delport slams 38-ball century

Cameron Delport hammered the fifth-fastest century in English domestic Twenty20 cricket on Friday night at Vitality Blast at Chelmsford.The 38-ball century fired Essex up to convin

thumb

Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019

In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred

thumb

All-around Chittagong Vikings seal thrilling win

The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m

thumb

Photo Album: Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans, Match-4

The defending champion Dhaka Dynamites have registered their first victory in their second match of the season. They beat Khulna Titans in a big margin of 65 runs after posting the

thumb

Delport latest addition to power-packed Dhaka squad

South African-born Leicestershire all-rounder Cameron Delport has been announced as another inclusion to defending Bangladesh Premier League champions Dhaka Dynamites. He will play

