Usman Ghani Net Worth, Height, Age, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|20th Nov, 1996
|Age
|27 years, 8 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|35
|76
|48
|20
|Innings
|17
|34
|75
|47
|37
|Not Out
|0
|3
|8
|2
|0
|Runs
|435
|786
|2141
|1340
|1456
|High Score
|118
|73
|79
|136
|117
|Average
|25.58
|25.35
|31.95
|29.77
|39.35
|Strike Rate
|75.25
|107.23
|117.70
|82.56
|73.60
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|50S
|2
|4
|14
|5
|9
|6S
|10
|21
|62
|46
|21
|4S
|39
|76
|220
|129
|203
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|35
|76
|48
|20
|Innings
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|overs
|6.2
|0
|1
|10.2
|19
|Runs
|34
|0
|16
|55
|67
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|bestinning
|1/21
|1/21
|bestmatch
|1/21
|1/21
|Average
|34.00
|55.00
|econ
|5.36
|16.00
|5.32
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|38.0
|62.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Usman Ghani"
Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023, Schedule, Squads & All you need to know
The second edition of Legends League Cricket (LLC) begins on November 18.The matches will be played at five venues including Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam.The se
Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win
Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o
Naseem Shah's fiery bowling hands Comilla Victorians big win
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has registereda scintillating performance on his Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) debut.Comilla Victorians beat Dhaka Dominators by a big margin of 60 run
Nasir fights alone again for Dhaka but Shakib, Iftikhar ensure another Barishal win
Shakib Al Hasan and IftikharAhmed are in great form with the bat. Thanks to that, Fortune Barishal's winningstreak is continuing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Fortune Bar
Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win
Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets
Dhananjaya, Hasaranga keep Sri Lanka's semifinals hope alive
Sri Lanka have won by 6 wicketsagainst Afghanistan easily and knocked them out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup2022 on Tuesday (November 1) at The Gabba in Brisbane. Sri Lanka chased
Afghanistan make England toil for 5-wicket victory, Sam Curran takes fifer
England have registered a 5-wicketwin over Afghanistan in their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022on Saturday (October 2022) in Perth. England won the toss and elected
Women Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule, Squad, Date & Live Streaming Details
The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is scheduled to start on October 1, while the final will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on October 15.With the fourth edition o
Adair, Little star as Ireland win series-decider against Afghanistan
Afghanistan are considered as oneof the strongest teams in the upcoming Asia Cup. However, the Afghans are goingto the Asia Cup with a series defeat against Ireland. They have lost
Balbirnie, Tucker star in Ireland's big win against Afghanistan
Ireland have finally managed towin a match after losing seven T20Is and three ODIs straight. They beat thestrong Afghanistan side by 7 wickets on Tuesday (August 9) in Belfast. Wit
No Mujeeb in Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series againstIreland. However, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, one of the main weapons of the bowlingatt
Nabi, Rashid shine as Afghanistan secure series win
Afghanistan have beaten Zimbabwe by 45 runs in second T20I of the three-match series on Friday (March 19) in Abu Dhabi. With the win, Afghanistan have secured the series win with o