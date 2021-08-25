
Amila Aponso

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born23rd Jun, 1993
Age31 years, 1 month18 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches93487562
Innings71203974
Not Out4091312
Runs10063213825
High Score40143668
Average3.330.005.728.1913.30
Strike Rate22.220.0077.7764.3557.53
100S00000
50S00002
6S001622
4S00716103
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 93487562
Innings 934474106
overs 70.310154.25992061
Runs 3777989824426397
wickets 1045798273
bestinning 4/182/293/74/188/148
bestmatch 4/182/293/74/1813/234
Average 37.7019.7515.7524.9123.43
econ 5.347.905.814.073.10
Strike Rate 42.315.016.236.645.2
4W 100417
5W 000015
10w 00003
News related "Amila Aponso"
thumb

One more Sri Lankan cricketer migrates to USA

Sri Lanka's one more cricketerhas migrated to the USA on Tuesday. The28-year-old wicket-keeper batsman Lahiru Milantha, who has played 66 first-classmatches, reached North Carolina

thumb

Aponso and Jayasuriya to play MCL in USA

Sri Lankan spinner Amila Aponso, who left for the USA on Monday will play in the Minor Cricket League (MCL), beginning from August 1 there.Aponso's first engagement in the USA will

thumb

SL spinner Aponso quits Sri Lanka Cricket, migrates to USA

Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amila Aponso has decided to quit Sri Lanka Cricket as he is migrating to the United States of America.Sri Lankan left-arm orthodox spinner Amil

