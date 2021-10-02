
Lahiru Madushanka

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleAll Rounder
Born12th Sep, 1992
Age31 years, 10 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches43788785
Innings435966118
Not Out10202224
Runs142275411563347
High Score7207472194
Average4.667.3319.3326.2735.60
Strike Rate53.8475.86114.5896.1761.18
100S00004
50S003219
6S00304048
4S213969332
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 43788785
Innings 416878116
overs 244179.1415.21160
Runs 17236136720273984
wickets 406676124
bestinning 2/704/154/336/51
bestmatch 2/704/154/338/101
Average 43.0020.7126.6732.12
econ 7.169.007.624.883.43
Strike Rate 36.016.232.756.1
4W 00324
5W 00004
10w 00000
News related "Lahiru Madushanka"
thumb

Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.

thumb

Madushanka needs no surgery

Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all-rounderLahiru Madushanka, who is likely to miss the upcoming T20I World Cup due toinjury needs no surgery. According to highly placedsources, the player

