Lahiru Madushanka
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|12th Sep, 1992
|Age
|31 years, 10 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|3
|78
|87
|85
|Innings
|4
|3
|59
|66
|118
|Not Out
|1
|0
|20
|22
|24
|Runs
|14
|22
|754
|1156
|3347
|High Score
|7
|20
|74
|72
|194
|Average
|4.66
|7.33
|19.33
|26.27
|35.60
|Strike Rate
|53.84
|75.86
|114.58
|96.17
|61.18
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|50S
|0
|0
|3
|2
|19
|6S
|0
|0
|30
|40
|48
|4S
|2
|1
|39
|69
|332
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|4
|3
|78
|87
|85
|Innings
|4
|1
|68
|78
|116
|overs
|24
|4
|179.1
|415.2
|1160
|Runs
|172
|36
|1367
|2027
|3984
|wickets
|4
|0
|66
|76
|124
|bestinning
|2/70
|4/15
|4/33
|6/51
|bestmatch
|2/70
|4/15
|4/33
|8/101
|Average
|43.00
|20.71
|26.67
|32.12
|econ
|7.16
|9.00
|7.62
|4.88
|3.43
|Strike Rate
|36.0
|16.2
|32.7
|56.1
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Lahiru Madushanka"
Sri Lanka add five more cricketers to WC squad
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasadded five more players to their World Cup squad on Friday (October 1) and willgo to UAE for the T20 World Cup with a total of 23 players in their squad.
Madushanka needs no surgery
Sri Lanka's 29-year-old all-rounderLahiru Madushanka, who is likely to miss the upcoming T20I World Cup due toinjury needs no surgery. According to highly placedsources, the player