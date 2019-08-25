William Somerville
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|9th Aug, 1984
|Age
|40 years, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|43
|32
|50
|Innings
|10
|18
|26
|66
|Not Out
|2
|10
|6
|10
|Runs
|115
|200
|332
|985
|High Score
|40
|37
|59
|60
|Average
|14.37
|25.00
|16.60
|17.58
|Strike Rate
|23.51
|130.71
|78.85
|40.36
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6S
|0
|12
|5
|0
|4S
|9
|9
|27
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|43
|32
|50
|Innings
|12
|42
|32
|0
|overs
|244.2
|138.5
|287
|1668.4
|Runs
|724
|1112
|1369
|4378
|wickets
|15
|40
|39
|149
|bestinning
|4/75
|3/18
|4/48
|8/136
|bestmatch
|7/127
|3/18
|4/48
|Average
|48.26
|27.80
|35.10
|29.38
|econ
|2.96
|8.00
|4.77
|2.62
|Strike Rate
|97.7
|20.8
|44.1
|67.1
|4W
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "William Somerville"
William Somerville's love towards his parents
Bipin DaniSeveral rain interruptions in the ongoing Test at the P. Sara Oval here have certainly disappointed the parents of William Somerville. Apparently, no other visiting team